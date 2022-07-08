WATCH: Jordan Smith Wins Two Cars With Hole-In-One At Scottish Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As far as Fridays go, Jordan Smith and his caddie had a pretty good one at the Scottish Open. Not only is the Englishman sitting in the top ten after rounds of 68 and 69 in the hardest of the conditions at the Renaissance Club, but no matter what happens over the weekend, the player-caddie duo will leave East Lothian in possession of new cars after Smith made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th.

Scotland's national Open is co-sanctioned this year as part of the strategic alliance between golf's two main tours, with Genesis putting up not one but two luxury cars in its first year as the new tournament sponsor.

Check out the shot below:

1 ACE WORTH 2 CARS! 🎯🚗🚙#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/sNCtPwVeVlJuly 8, 2022 See more

Smith will drive away with the GV70 for his efforts, while his caddie and best friend will receive the GV60.

After battling through the worst of the weather on Thursday to post a two-under 68, the Englishman made a torrid start to his second round, with three bogeys in his first four holes plummeting him down the leaderboard.

The 29-year-old steadied the ship with pars to the turn before getting back to level par for the day and two-under for the tournament as he stepped onto the 17th tee. Measuring 186 yards, Smith used the contours to perfection in order to find the tucked left hole location, landing his ball in the front-middle portion and watching as the classic links surface did the rest.

A bogey at the last perhaps took some of the shine off the round and his achievement, but the Englishman is still in great shape heading into the weekend with the wind set to pick up for the afternoon starters.