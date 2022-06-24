DP World Tour Boss Explains LIV Player Sanctions

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has explained why the sanctions dished out to the LIV Golf rebels aren't as severe as those served by his opposite number Jay Monahan.

Golf's two traditional powerhouses signed a strategic alliance in November 2020 to strengthen their position in the game but have opted for different strategies to combat the threat posed by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit that launched earlier this month at the Centurion Club.

Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, acted swiftly and ruthlessly, suspending all members involved in the first LIV Golf event and confirming the same punishment would be handed out to any players competing in future conflicting tournaments.

By contrast, the DP World Tour has announced defectors are to be fined £100,000 and will only have to sit out three DP World Tour events - the Genesis Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship - all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Despite the apparent leniency, Pelley believes the action taken is "proportionate" given the options available to him.

"We've said all along that we are partners with the PGA Tour through our strategic alliance signed back in November 2020, but they have different rules and regulations than we do," Pelley said. "We act independently. They did what they thought was right under their rules and regulations and we've done what we think is right under our rules and regulations.

"Several of our members wilfully broke our rules and regulations on the conflicting tournament regulation that is in the membership handbook that they have signed. It's not a new rule, it's been around for some 30 years, and in speaking to many of our members, they were disheartened and they felt disrespected.

"These rules and regulations are there to govern our tour, to protect players, to protect the sponsors, and the stakeholders. And at the end of the day, the action required a consequence, and we think we made a fair and proportionate move."

As for the Ryder Cup, Pelley remains tight-lipped, adding: "Well, the European qualification for the 2023 Ryder Cup has not been announced yet and until it is announced, we have no other comment to be made on the Ryder Cup."