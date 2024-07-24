Bryson DeChambeau Tops YouTube Rankings With Donald Trump Video

Bryson DeChambeau has always been ambitious, and that ambition has really paid off with his latest online video with former US President Donald Trump becoming the top trending video on YouTube.

Before missing the cut at The Open, DeChambeau was one of the most in-form players on the planet with his US Open victory coming after superb performances at The Masters and PGA Championship.

He's become a fan favourite on the course, but has been dominating off the course too, with his online presence and social media videos getting huge attention - but his latest is his biggest hit yet.

As DeChambeau managed to get former US President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump onto his "Break 50" series on YouTube - where he tries to shoot 49 along with a guest in a two-person better ball format from the red tees.

Given the current political climate and the impending US election it's an astonishing video for DeChambeau to release - which is reflected in the massive numbers it attracted to make it the No.1 trending video on YouTube with over 3.6m views in 17 hours.

DeChambeau and the huge golf fanatic former President took on Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, where Trump labelled his playing partner as the best in the world.

"I feel great. I feel like I have the best player in the world right now," Trump said. "He's a winner, he knows how to do it."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I hear it's a very hard thing to do. It sounds easy but it's not, because you need I think five eagles. That's not easy. But we're going to have fun trying."

The 78-year-old recently survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania when he was shot in the ear, which occurred after the filming of this video, which took place at the start of July.

The 45th US President talked about his own golfing ability, including saying he made his eighth hole-in-one with South African four-time Major champion Ernie Els watching on.

"I play it well you know for a guy who plays as little as I do I've won so many club championships," Trump told DeChambeau. "I play against guys who play all the time. I hit it straight. I putt well. It takes everything off your brain."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump video not a political statement

The two have been paired together before during a LIV Golf Pro-Am event, while DeChambeau also has a sponsorship deal with the Trump Golf organisation and has displayed its logo on his bag.

But he was keen to insist that his video had no political overtones and was purely about the golf, and helping out the Wounded Warrior Project charity for former armed service personnel.

The challenge included a $10,000 donation for every shot under par the pair managed, so their -22 score will be a huge contribution to go along with what was just under $20,000 in donations pledged via their YouTube video around 17 hours after publishing.

"I want to thank President Trump for coming on this episode of Break 50! It was an honor to play a round with the former president and raise a ton of money for the Wounded Warrior Project," DeChambeau wrote on YouTube.

"This was all meant to be about golf, good fun, and supporting a great cause. I’ve also added the Wounded Warrior Project as a fundraiser on this video for those of you who would like to take part in giving back to our nation’s veterans as well!"

DeChambeau also wrote on X that he had made the same offer for current President Joe Biden, to reinforce that politics played no part in his video.

"To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation's veterans, not politics," stated DeChambeau.

"A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties' presidential campaigns and Donald Trump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime."