'Do I Want A Deal? My Short Answer Is No, But I Don’t Care Much' - PGA Tour Pro Offers Insight Into PIF Deal

Michael Kim, one of the most open and honest pros on the PGA Tour, has given a great insight into the continued wrangling with the Saudi PIF - saying that for most players a new deal won't make any difference.

"Do I want a deal? My short answer is no, but I don’t care much," was Kim's assessment of the situation in an informative post on X.

It comes in the wake of Rory McIlroy saying that PGA Tour players were split on whether they wanted a deal to be done to allow LIV Golf players back into the fold.

Kim, though, says that whether a deal actually gets done or not would not affect him at all - and in fact would only benefit those at the very top of the standings.

"Whether the tour and LIV make a deal or not, it will not affect my bottom line," Kim wrote. "It won’t change my schedule in the slightest bit and won’t change my earnings. This realistically only affects the top 30ish golfers on the PGA Tour and that they’ll probably make more money after this deal."

Kim also cast doubt on that narrative that having all the best players in the world playing together again would create some massive up-lift in TV ratings - or at least a sustained one.

"You can make the argument that if the players come back, it’ll be better for the PGA Tour, and bring more interest but I find that hard to believe.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s not gonna be a big mashup, it’s only going to be for a few events with a big purse if I were to guess. How many LIV guys actually affect ratings and events? Phil, Bryson, Rahm?

"Will it increase ratings and earnings by more than 1%? Sure the first couple events would be cool but after that? I might be totally wrong but that’s my opinion. What’ll make a much bigger difference is how to make the TV product much better."

Rory McIlroy says players are split 50-50 on a PGA Tour-PIF deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mechanics of how the two tours will be reintegrated is also seen as a huge sticking point - in terms of when and where LIV players will be allowed back, how many would be allowed back and if there would be any penalties imposed.

Some players are adamant that LIV golfers, those that launched legal action against the PGA Tour especially, should have some financial consequences for their actions - which Kim fully backs and insists is not a petty way of thinking.

"I just think there needs to be consequence to their decision to leave and SUE the tour," he added. "You can call that petty but the LIV guys sued the PGA Tour mainly for their PIP money. The same PGA Tour that was the reason why you even got the big payday in the first place. That’s just as petty in my eyes.

"FYI, just because there’s a deal doesn’t mean every LIV guy gets full status on the PGA Tour. There’s gonna be very limited crossover."