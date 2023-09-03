Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck

Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle

KPMG Women's Irish Open winner Smilla Tarning Soenderby
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

Smilla Tarning Soenderby claimed her maiden LET title in an astonishing finish to the KPMG Women's Irish Open after Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole.

Soenderby started the day nine shots off leader Van Dam but made 11 birdies firing a scorching 10-under 62 to set the target at 16-under at Dromoland Castle. The Dane , 23, then waited around to learn she was in a play-off with Holland's Van Dam, who shot 71, and Sweden's Lisa Petterson, who shot 68.

But Van Dam's prospects took a cruel blow when she bizarrely broke her Callaway driver when heading to the par 5 474-yard 18th in a buggy for the playoff after the clubhead got caught in the rope and snapped off.

The Dutchwoman was being driven down the middle of the 18th fairway when the decision was taken to duck under the fairway ropes but her clubs were ripped off the back of the cart.

She had no possibility of getting another but used a three wood to outdrive Petterson and Soenderby, who hit a 178-yard six iron from the fairway to 12 feet and rolled in the eagle putt. Van Dam still had an eagle putt from even closer to extend the playoff though but missed to give Soenderby her maiden win.

Asked about Van Dam's bad luck, Soenderby said: "Pretty chaotic playoff hole when I got to that tee box. I'm really sorry for what happened to Anne. Like it's super unfortunate. She did quite well anyway."

Anne Van Dam had a near miss at the KPMG Irish Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soenderby three-putted the 72nd hole last year to miss out on another three-way playoff but this time was crying tears of joy after her brilliant earlier round.

She reflected: "I didn't think it was enough when I got into the clubhouse, but it turned out to be. After the 18th last year, I said I'm okay to not be in the playoff because I'm not sure I'm ready to be in that position, and I'm ready for it now.

"I knew how to handle those feelings and emotions that came on that 18th fairway. I knew what to do, and I did it. I hit a good drive, a very long drive compared to the first time around, and then I had 178 yards. I just wanted to get it in the middle of the green. I missed it a bit left, and it sounded like almost holed it and then the putt went in."

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished with a one-under 71 to finish eight shots outside the playoff on in a tie for 14th on eight-under.

