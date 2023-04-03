David Feherty Doubts LIV Would Adopt Rolled Back Golf Ball
The LIV announcer doesn't think the 'Golf, But Louder' tour would adopt a proposed Model Local Rule to use a shorter golf ball
David Feherty says he's worried about the governing bodies' plans to rollback the golf ball at the sport's elite level and doubts whether LIV Golf would even enforce it if it did come into play.
The R&A and USGA announced a new Model Local Rule proposal where competition organizers at the elite level would be able to enforce that players used a shorter golf ball. If the proposal was confirmed, a local rule to use a ball that would travel around 15-20 yards shorter would come into play in 2026.
"I'm worried about the ruling bodies doing something to the golf ball," Feherty said in a segment broadcast during this weekend's LIV Golf League event in Orlando, FL.
"It occurs to me to wonder how a change back to a slower ball would affect our players at LIV. Will Bryson's head explode? Will DJ's beard fall off? Will Cam's mullet melt?
"I don't think so. And in fact, I doubt even that we'll adopt the proposed change. We're 'golf, but louder', so 'golf, but shorter' doesn't really fit in the wheelhouse.
"But if the golf, but quieter chaps, which is everyone but us, do adopt it, then our players will suddenly find themselves having to get used to a duller pellet the week before a Major, or at least I think that's what they'd have to do this week rather than just to go into The Masters cold turkey."
David Feherty just said on the LIV broadcast that if there’s a ball rollback they might not adopt the local rule. “We’re golf but louder, so golf but shorter doesn’t really fit”Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/T8l3VxO5o5April 2, 2023
The proposed rollback of the ball is one of golf's hottest topics, with some of the game's biggest names divided. Rory McIlroy is in favor of the move but Bryson DeChambeau called the plans "atrocious."
A survey from equipment manufacturer TaylorMade showed that 81% did not agree with the proposal for bifurcation.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
