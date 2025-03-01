Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, which is hosted by the country rock star and University of South Carolina alum, is one of the most prestigious tournaments in women's college golf.

The 13th edition of the tournament comes from the the Pete and Alice Dye-designed Long Cove course at Hilton Head in South Carolina, where 17 of the top women's college teams compete over three days of action.

Here are some of the essential details about the event.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, which is held at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, features three 18-hole rounds of strokeplay, with individual and team honors. The four best scores from each round contribute to the team's score.

Which Teams Are Playing In The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate?

Maria Jose Marin leads the University of Arkansas team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament will be contested by 17 teams, including host the University of South Carolina and defending champions Arizona State University.

In 2024, Arizona State edged out Northwestern by one shot after finishing four-over for the tournament. Meanwhile, there was a four-way tie for the individual title shared by Northwestern University’s Jennifer Cai, Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez, the University of South Carolina’s Hannah Darling and Farah O’Keefe of the University of Texas.

Neither Ramirez nor Cai will compete in the 2025 edition, but Darling and O'Keefe are in the field. The top-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Maria Jose Marin of the University of Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas is also the highest-ranked team in the tournament, in second, with the University of South Carolina, the University of Texas, Arizona State University, Wake Forest University and Northwestern University all in the top 10 of the rankings.

University of Alabama

Arizona State University

University of Arkansas

Auburn University

Baylor University

Duke University

University of Georgia

University of Kentucky

Louisiana State University

Mississippi State University

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

University of California Los Angeles

University of South Carolina

University of Texas

Vanderbilt University

Wake Forest University

How To Watch The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate will be played between 3 and 5 March, with coverage on the Golf Channel. Here are the details.