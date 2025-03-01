Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch

The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament

Hannah Darling takes a shot at the Annika Intercollegiate
Hannah Darling will play for the University of South Carolina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, which is hosted by the country rock star and University of South Carolina alum, is one of the most prestigious tournaments in women's college golf.

The 13th edition of the tournament comes from the the Pete and Alice Dye-designed Long Cove course at Hilton Head in South Carolina, where 17 of the top women's college teams compete over three days of action.

Here are some of the essential details about the event.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, which is held at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, features three 18-hole rounds of strokeplay, with individual and team honors. The four best scores from each round contribute to the team's score.

Which Teams Are Playing In The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate?

Maria Jose Marin takes a shot during the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Maria Jose Marin leads the University of Arkansas team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament will be contested by 17 teams, including host the University of South Carolina and defending champions Arizona State University.

In 2024, Arizona State edged out Northwestern by one shot after finishing four-over for the tournament. Meanwhile, there was a four-way tie for the individual title shared by Northwestern University’s Jennifer Cai, Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez, the University of South Carolina’s Hannah Darling and Farah O’Keefe of the University of Texas.

Neither Ramirez nor Cai will compete in the 2025 edition, but Darling and O'Keefe are in the field. The top-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Maria Jose Marin of the University of Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas is also the highest-ranked team in the tournament, in second, with the University of South Carolina, the University of Texas, Arizona State University, Wake Forest University and Northwestern University all in the top 10 of the rankings.

  • University of Alabama
  • Arizona State University
  • University of Arkansas
  • Auburn University
  • Baylor University
  • Duke University
  • University of Georgia
  • University of Kentucky
  • Louisiana State University
  • Mississippi State University
  • Northwestern University
  • Ohio State University
  • University of California Los Angeles
  • University of South Carolina
  • University of Texas
  • Vanderbilt University
  • Wake Forest University

How To Watch The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate will be played between 3 and 5 March, with coverage on the Golf Channel. Here are the details.

  • Monday 3 March: 2.30pm-5.30pm ET (7.30pm-12.30am GMT)
  • Tuesday 4 March: 2.30pm-5.30pm ET (7.30pm-12.30am GMT)
  • Wednesday 5 March: 2.30pm-5.30pm ET (7.30pm-12.30am GMT)
TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸