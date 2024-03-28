Craziest Round In History? DP World Tour Pro Cards Rollercoaster 71 At Indian Open

They say there are no pictures on the scorecard, but thankfully for us there were pictures of the first round of the Indian Open or we'd never have believed just what happened to Sebastian Soderberg.

The Swede carded what looked a slightly pedestrian one-under round of 71 at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi - but just how he got there was anything but.

A round containing nine birdies should've put him much higher up the leaderboard, but the problem was he also signed for a pair of eights along the way.

Soderberg enjoyed then endured the biggest of rollercoaster rides during his opening round - reeling off no less than seven birdies on the front nine.

However, dropped in that run was his first eight of the day - which came thanks to a triple-bogey at the par-five eighth to end his streak of six birdies in a row.

You have to credit the 33-year-old for his powers of recovery as he bounced right back following the triple to make his seventh birdie in eight holes at the ninth - getting him to the turn in a four-under 32.

From the peak to another trough as Soderberg kicked off his back nine with a bogey - just a single shot dropped this time though and two holes later his eighth birdie of the day followed.

Catastrophe was not far away though, and it came in the form of a quadruple bogey eight on the par-four 14th hole, which must have shaken him to his boots.

Suddenly, from being four under he was back at level par, and despite making a birdie on eight of his 14 holes played he trudged up to the 15th tee having seen all of them cancelled out.

Is this the craziest round you've ever seen?! 😲Sebastian Söderberg makes NINE birdies and shoots a 71 (-1).#HIO24 pic.twitter.com/HrfHkwdlLwMarch 28, 2024 See more

That would have broken many a golfer, even in the pros, but Soderberg is made of sterner stuff and yet again he came fighting back.

He followed that gut punch at 14 by picking up his ninth birdie of the round at the 15th to dip him under par.

That was at least something to take the sting out of the situation, as not too many players will have arrived at their 16th hole of the day having made nine birdies but being just one under.

From there the waters calmed and Soderberg managed to card three straight pars to coast to the finish line before heading off to try and make sense of what had just happened.

There can't have been too many rounds anywhere to have been so erratic, to have mixed continued brilliance with two huge disasters - as the Gary Player design showed that big numbers are lurking.