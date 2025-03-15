‘Just Rip My Heart Out And Stomp On It JT’ – Colt Knost Reacts After Justin Thomas Breaks Players Championship Record

Justin Thomas made history on Friday at The Players Championship, becoming the player with the most birdies in a round at TPC Sawgrass with 11.

Even more incredibly, Thomas broke his own record of 10 birdies in a round, which he had shared with Colt Knost, on his way to a 62 to leave him four-under for the tournament. That ensured that Thomas comfortably made the cut after recovering brilliantly from a six-over 78 in the opening round.

While Thomas’ record-breaking effort on Friday left him in contention for his second title at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, it led to Knost joking that he has “nothing left in this game now.”

Before the tournament began, the pro-turned-broadcaster reminded his X followers of his achievement in the 2016 edition of The Players Championship when he made 10 birdies on the way to carding a second-round 63 before finishing T3.

He posted an image from TPC Sawgrass of a sign pointing out that only he and Thomas, who set the record in 2015 before Knost matched it, had achieved 10 birdies in a round at the course. Knost accompanied the image with a humorous dig at Thomas, writing “By far the most prestigious list @JustinThomas34 is on!!” which led the former World No.1 to respond the day after, writing “Bout time we shared a leaderboard.”

Knost kept the banter going, replying: “You just slow played me with that comeback! Thought you only did that on the course!”

However, that wasn’t the end of it. After surpassing the record, Thomas was asked how he would respond to Knost, and he said: "Oh, I can't wait. He's reminded me so many times that we share that record. Not anymore, so he can shut up now." He kept it simple, replying to Knost’s original message that showed the sign by simply writing: “Welp.”

That was met in typically good spirit by Knost, who responded: “Just rip my heart out and stomp on it JT!! I have nothing left in this game now! Please go win now!”

That might yet be a tall order, as Thomas began the third round eight behind overnight leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia. Regardless, his second round offered another indicator that the two-time PGA Champion is rapidly returning to his best after a loss of form that saw him beneath the world’s top 30 as recently as October.

Thomas' round was the latest sign he is returning to his best form (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s now back up to ninth in the rankings helped by a start to the year that has included three top-10 finishes, including runner-up at The American Express.

Whether or not he goes one better at The Players Championship, he will be able to walk away from TPC Sawgrass with his head held high following his record-breaking second round, as well enjoying as the last laugh in his humorous X exchange with Knost.