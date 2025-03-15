‘Just Rip My Heart Out And Stomp On It JT’ – Colt Knost Reacts After Justin Thomas Breaks Players Championship Record
Colt Knost had a humorous message for Justin Thomas after he break a TPC Sawgrass record the two had shared
Justin Thomas made history on Friday at The Players Championship, becoming the player with the most birdies in a round at TPC Sawgrass with 11.
Even more incredibly, Thomas broke his own record of 10 birdies in a round, which he had shared with Colt Knost, on his way to a 62 to leave him four-under for the tournament. That ensured that Thomas comfortably made the cut after recovering brilliantly from a six-over 78 in the opening round.
While Thomas’ record-breaking effort on Friday left him in contention for his second title at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, it led to Knost joking that he has “nothing left in this game now.”
Before the tournament began, the pro-turned-broadcaster reminded his X followers of his achievement in the 2016 edition of The Players Championship when he made 10 birdies on the way to carding a second-round 63 before finishing T3.
He posted an image from TPC Sawgrass of a sign pointing out that only he and Thomas, who set the record in 2015 before Knost matched it, had achieved 10 birdies in a round at the course. Knost accompanied the image with a humorous dig at Thomas, writing “By far the most prestigious list @JustinThomas34 is on!!” which led the former World No.1 to respond the day after, writing “Bout time we shared a leaderboard.”
By far the most prestigious list @JustinThomas34 is on!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/YODH9nMxRuMarch 11, 2025
Bout time we shared a leaderboardMarch 12, 2025
Knost kept the banter going, replying: “You just slow played me with that comeback! Thought you only did that on the course!”
You just slow played me with that comeback! Thought you only did that on the course!March 12, 2025
However, that wasn’t the end of it. After surpassing the record, Thomas was asked how he would respond to Knost, and he said: "Oh, I can't wait. He's reminded me so many times that we share that record. Not anymore, so he can shut up now." He kept it simple, replying to Knost’s original message that showed the sign by simply writing: “Welp.”
Welp…. 🤷🏽♂️ @ColtKnost https://t.co/yVLxYfX2GnMarch 15, 2025
That was met in typically good spirit by Knost, who responded: “Just rip my heart out and stomp on it JT!! I have nothing left in this game now! Please go win now!”
Just rip my heart out and stomp on it JT!! I have nothing left in this game now! Please go win now!March 15, 2025
That might yet be a tall order, as Thomas began the third round eight behind overnight leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia. Regardless, his second round offered another indicator that the two-time PGA Champion is rapidly returning to his best after a loss of form that saw him beneath the world’s top 30 as recently as October.
He’s now back up to ninth in the rankings helped by a start to the year that has included three top-10 finishes, including runner-up at The American Express.
Whether or not he goes one better at The Players Championship, he will be able to walk away from TPC Sawgrass with his head held high following his record-breaking second round, as well enjoying as the last laugh in his humorous X exchange with Knost.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
