Anyone From Nelly Korda To 60th-Place Carlota Ciganda Can Win The Biggest Check In Women's Golf History This Week - Here's Why
The LPGA Tour season culminates in the CME Globe Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club this week - and an $11 million total prize purse is on the line
The LPGA Tour's season finale at Tiburon Golf Club - the CME Group Tour Championship - is set to begin as many of the best female golfers in the world go head-to-head one more time.
60 players are in the field for this 72-hole no-cut event, with each having rightfully qualified over the course of another fascinating season - taking in 32 tournaments throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.
Outright World No.1, Nelly Korda leads the Race To CME Globe standings by over 1,365 points heading into the final event and will not be overtaken no matter what happens in Florida, having already been named the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year a couple of weeks before claiming her seventh victory of the season.
However, despite storming past Charley Hull and Weiwei Zhang to secure The Annika last Sunday - consequently extending her advantage at the top of the season standings further - Korda has not yet been named Race To CME Globe champion.
And unless she makes it victory number eight in 2024 at the CME Group Tour Championship, Korda won't be crowned its winner.
This is because - unlike the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup where Starting Strokes offer some kind of sliding scale based on the quality of a player's overall season - the LPGA Tour's finale sees everyone start at even par.
Anyone from Korda down to Carlota Ciganda in 60th is capable of lifting the CME Group Tour Championship trophy and taking home the biggest first-place prize check in women's golf history.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While the 2024 US Women's Open offered a greater total prize purse of $12 million, its champion - Yuka Saso - collected $1.6 million less than she would for triumphing at Tiburon.
Part of the $11 million total purse, whoever tops the leaderboard on Sunday evening will take home $4 million and be crowned the Race To CME Globe Champion.
Per the LPGA Tour's own description, "The Race to CME Globe is a season-long points competition in which LPGA Members accumulate points in every Official LPGA Tournament to gain entry into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The player who wins the CME Group Tour Championship will be named the 'Race to the CME Globe Champion.'"
Amy Yang - who was 18th in the standings prior to the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship - scooped the $2 million first prize in 2023 as a result of her fifth career LPGA Tour trophy while Korda's Solheim Cup teammate Lilia Vu took home Player of the Year honors alongside her fourth-place finish at the last event of the season.
The year before, Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in wire-to-wire fashion, adding on to her Player of the Year and Vare Trophy success (handed to the player with the lowest scoring average across the campaign), reiterating her status as the top golfer of 2022.
But there is little doubt as to who owned 2024, with Korda currently on seven titles while her closest challengers - Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin and Ko - are all on three.
Nevertheless, the American is taking nothing for granted and is going out with the sole aim of finishing her season in style.
Speaking ahead of play, Korda said: "I mean, I'm just proud of everything that I've overcome this year and everything that my team and I have accomplished, so no matter how I finish this week, I'm going to be proud of the season and how we all worked together.
"Finishing high is just going to be a cherry on top obviously. The goal in mind is to come out here and win. That's not going to take away from how proud I am of my team."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Kay Cockerill Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Kay Cockerill has been with the Golf Channel since its inception, but she also had a successful playing career - here are 15 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Executing This Golf Shot Is Far More Complicated Than You Think... But Mastering It Will Save Your Score
Occasionally finding trouble on the golf course is inevitable, but knowing how to play this crucial shot will help you to keep big numbers off your scorecard
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The American has revealed she might play a limited schedule next year as she prepares for life beyond a full-time professional schedule
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Just Think It Really Drags The Game Down' - LPGA Tour Stars Weigh In On Slow Play Debate
Nelly Korda is one of the players who has given her thoughts on the issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour after Charley Hull suggested a brutal idea to kill the issue
By Mike Hall Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional, with a place in the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series on the horizon
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Feel Sorry For The Fans' - Charley Hull Proposes Brutal Idea To 'Kill' Slow Play
After pointing out that her third round at The Annika took close to six hours, the World No.11 suggested an idea which could greatly reduce slow play on tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Joined By Tennis Star Brother Sebastian As He Watches Her Win For First Time
Sebastian Korda was present to watch Nelly Korda claim her seventh victory of the season in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Did One Pro Secure A $1 Million Payday Without Playing The Penultimate LPGA Tour Event?
Jeeno Thitikul may not have featured at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge, but the former World No.1 secured a $1 million payday via the Aon Risk Reward Challenge
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Holds Off Charley Hull For Seventh LPGA Tour Title Of Year
The World No.1 produced a brilliant back nine in the final round to ease to victory at Pelican Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published