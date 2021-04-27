Chart Hills Golf Club Set For Highly Anticipated Relaunch

The iconic Kent-based club will reopen on June 1st following a year-long redevelopment

Following an intensive year-long development, the iconic Chart Hills Golf Club is set for its big relaunch on June 1st.

Led by Director of Golf, Anthony Tarchetti, and Course Manager, Neil Lowther, the facilities have undergone a substantial makeover in a bid to return them to their former glory.

And the result is the restoration of a playable, yet challenging layout that will be presented and manicured to championship standards year-round, set among some of the most picturesque countryside in the southeast.

“We have made enormous strides and are hugely proud of the product we will be presenting,” Tarchetti, the Chart Hills Director of Golf, said.

“While the work has been significant, we absolutely will not rest on our laurels. This is just the beginning of a road of continuous improvement at Chart Hills, with plans already in place to continue developments over the coming years.

“We are extremely excited to welcome our members and their guests back to the club in the coming months.”

Upon purchasing the club in 2019, Ramac Holdings – also the owners of Prince’s Golf Club – quickly realised the scale of the task facing them. A former European Tour Qualifying School and Ladies European Tour venue, the course, which was first designed by Sir Nick Faldo and Steve Smyers, had been neglected and left to suffer for some time.

As such, it was expected that a redevelopment project of this magnitude would not be complete until at least the summer of 2022, but the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent prolonged government restrictions meant that timeframe could be accelerated.

So, with that in mind, the course closed in July 2020, and the decision was made that it wouldn’t reopen until work on all 18 holes had been completed.

On the course, every fairway was stripped to the bare soil, with thousands of metres of irrigation piping put down and 30,000 tonnes of sand laid on top to shape the holes. From there, Creeping-Rye seed was spread before the watering and fertilisation process began.

The green complexes have also been redone, while all 100+ bunkers were given a complete overhaul.

Away from the course, the entire venue has been remodelled, with a redecorated clubhouse, all-new club shop, modernised bar area, improved car park and signage, and upgraded practice facilities that include a state-of-the-art simulator room.

The full facility, including the striking and vast clubhouse, will be open and fully operational from June 1st, with Covid-19 guidelines adhered to at all times.

Examples of the latest major developments and what can be expected from the newly renovated Chart Hills Golf Club, can be seen in the latest episode of the club’s video diary series, Inside Chart Hills. To watch Episode Eight, click here.