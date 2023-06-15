Charlie Woods Spotted Playing Practice Round At Riviera
Tiger Woods' son Charlie was seen practising in LA - and his swing is looking pretty good
Tiger Woods might not be teeing it up at the US Open this week as he continues to recover from ankle surgery, but his son, Charlie, is more than capable of swinging a club, as he demonstrated at yesterday Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting this year’s third men's Major Championship.
The 14-year-old’s swing has been a talking point ever since he made the headlines in December 2021 when he and Woods Senior fired 11 birdies in a row in their second-place finish at the PNC Championship.
That performance was not a one-off, and Woods Junior is showing plenty of signs of becoming quite the golfer. He finished tied for ninth in April’s PGA National Junior Open, and recently cruised to victory on the Hurricane Tour’s Major Championship at Village Golf Course in Florida, where he won the 36-hole tournament by an incredible eight shots.
Tiger was there to watch his son’s performance, and he would have been particularly impressed by his scoring on the par 5s. The 47-year-old has previously admitted that his son is now capable of outdriving him, and he certainly took advantage of the long holes, finishing on five-under in the eight par 5s he played.
Just like his 15-time, Major-winning father, he’s not one to rest on his laurels. Charlie’s swing was captured on social media during a practice round, and it immediately got people comparing his action to his father's once again.
Charlie Woods at Riviera today - swing looking very good 👌👌pic.twitter.com/5JQvxrEwlRJune 14, 2023
Last year, Tiger revealed that he had been trying to toughen his son up with mind games, saying: “It's non-stop, non-stop. It's trying to get him – if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."
If Charlie is to embark on a professional golf career and follow in his father’s footsteps, he’s unlikely to operate under the radar – so a strong mental game, which has always been one of Tiger's greatest strengths, will stand him in good stead.
This week's US Open is being contested in Los Angeles, Tiger's home city, for the first time in 75 years. Charlie's presence there raises speculation as to whether the pair will be at the event, a tournament Woods Senior will have been desperate to have competed in.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Report: Loyal PGA Tour Players To Be Compensated For Rejecting LIV Golf
The Times reports that the Saudi investors in the game will financially compensate the PGA Tour players who turned down LIV Golf
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rocco Mediate Auctioning Items From 2008 US Open Defeat To Tiger Woods
The 2008 US Open runner-up is selling several items from the tournament, as well as other pieces of memorabilia
By Mike Hall • Published
-
World No.2 Nelly Korda To Headline Aramco Team Series London
The world number two will make her fourth appearance in the event at Centurion Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Draws Highest Viewing Figures Since Tiger Wood's Victory In 2000
Nick Taylor ended the 69-year wait for a home winner with a play-off victory over Tommy Fleetwood
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'I Trust The Board To Do The Best Deal They Can' - Harrington On PGA Tour PIF Merger
Speaking to the Irish Independent, Harrington remains confident that the PGA Tour will do the right thing
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
US Open Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'If There's No LIV Golf Of Course I'll Have To Go Somewhere' - Sergio Garcia
If LIV Golf was to cease existing then Sergio Garcia would consider going back to the PGA and DP World Tours
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
World Ranking Stat Points To Brooks Koepka US Open Win
Koepka is seeking to capture his sixth Major championship and third US Open in LA this week
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'They're Doing The Schedule Now' - Dustin Johnson Confident 'LIV Will Go Into 2024'
Dustin Johnson has reportedly received assurances that the LIV Golf League will be fully functional for the 2024 season
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Report: Netflix Planning To Launch Live-Streamed Celebrity Golf Tournament
The company is also in the process of filming the second season of Full Swing
By Ben Fleming • Published