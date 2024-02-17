Genesis Invitational Exemption Takes Inspiration From Tiger Woods To Make Cut In Fifth Pro Start

Chase Johnson will play the weekend at Genesis Invitational after he made the cut in just his fifth PGA Tour event to guarantee himself a $52,000 payday.

Johnson was granted the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption to play this week at Riviera Country Club. The exemption - named after the first black member of the PGA Tour - is given each year to a golfer from a minority background to play in the event.

And the 28-year-old has made the most of his spot in this week's field, with a second-round 70 seeing him make the cut on the number after a gutsy up-and-down par save at the last.

A three-time winner on the APGA (Advocates Professional Golf Association) Tour, Johnson had a steady round on Friday, with just one birdie and two bogeys throughout the day. However, a crucial eagle on the par-five 11th made the difference, with the American now guaranteed to pocket at least $52,000 in the third Signature Event of the season.

Having spent some time with his idol Tiger Woods during the week, Johnson said he tried to emulate the 15-time Major champion coming down the stretch on Friday.

"You could go on and on for hours about the inspiration that guy has given everyone," he told Sky Sports after his round. "Just seeing how calm and collected in pressure situations, how he just sticks to his routine and trusts what he does.

"He stays patient and that's what I tried to do at the end here. There are some tough holes, the wind was up and I just stayed patient and made a couple of good pars coming in."

When reflecting on the week with his extended family in attendance he added: "To have them come from Florida, Ohio, Illinois, North Carolina to the West Coast to support me is really comforting.

"When I'm out there and I hit a good shot I hear their cheers and roars and it definitely gives you a little boost of adrenaline to keep going. I'm very proud I've been able to represent them so well so far and hopefully, I can continue it on the weekend."

Johnson will play alongside Eric Cole in the third round on Saturday. At the top of the leaderboard, Patrick Cantlay holds a healthy five-shot lead after a six-under-par 65 on Friday.