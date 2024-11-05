Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Steven Alker defends his title as the season finale of the PGA Tour Champions comes form Phoenix Country Club in Arizona
After the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Simmons Bank Championship, the last of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events takes place at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The tournament, which takes place over four days rather than the more typical three of the PGA Tour Champions, marks the season finale of the men’s over 50s circuit.
The first two playoffs events saw purses of $2.3m, but there’s even more on offer this week, with players competing for a $3m payout. The winner will bank $528,000, while the runner-up will have the considerable consolation of a $300,000 payday.
As well as the tournament prize money there is also the race to win the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, and 10 of the 35 players in the field remain in the running for the title.
Ernie Els leads the way and knows that a win will be enough to take the title this week, although nine other players remain in contention, including Alker, Stephen Ames, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang and Richard Green.
Below is the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$528,000
|2nd
|$300,000
|3rd
|$252,000
|4th
|$210,000
|5th
|$180,000
|6th
|$151,500
|7th
|$120,000
|8th
|$105,000
|9th
|$90,000
|10th
|$78,000
|11th
|$75,000
|12th
|$72,000
|13th
|$69,000
|14th
|$66,000
|15th
|$63,000
|16th
|$60,000
|17th
|$57,000
|18th
|$54,000
|19th
|$48,000
|20th
|$42,000
|21st
|$36,000
|22nd
|$33,000
|23rd
|$30,000
|24th
|$28,500
|25th
|$27,000
|26th
|$25,500
|27th
|$24,000
|28th
|$22,500
|29th
|$21,750
|30th
|$21,000
|31st
|$20,250
|32nd
|$19,500
|33rd
|$18,750
|34th
|$18,000
|35th
|$17,250
|36th
|$16,500
Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Cup Championship?
The defending champion is Steven Alker, and he is looking for his ninth PGA Tour Champions title this week. As well as that incentive, he knows that victory would also hand him the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title.
Another contender for that honor is Padraig Harrington. He won the tournament in 2022 and, like Alker, a repeat this week would also hand him the Charles Schwab Cup. Harrington heads into the event in fine form having won the Simmonds Bank Championship a week ago.
The leader of the Charles Schwab Cup standings is Ernie Els. A win would guarantee him the title but he could even finish fourth and claim victory providing none of the other players in the top five finish top of the leaderboard.
The other players still with a mathematical chance of winning the cup are Stephen Ames, Y.E. Yang, Richard Green, Senior Open champion K.J. Choi, Ricardo Gonzalez, Paul Broadhurst and Jerry Kelly.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Charles Schwab Cup Championship?
Players are competing for a share of the $3m purse at the tournament, which takes place at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. The winner will bank $528,000 while the runner-up will claim $300,000.
Who Is Playing In The Charles Schwab Cup Championship?
A field of 35 will compete in the PGA Tour Champions season finale, and there are some top-quality players in the field, including defending champion Steven Alker, Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
