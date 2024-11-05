Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Simmons Bank Championship, the last of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events takes place at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The tournament, which takes place over four days rather than the more typical three of the PGA Tour Champions, marks the season finale of the men’s over 50s circuit.

The first two playoffs events saw purses of $2.3m, but there’s even more on offer this week, with players competing for a $3m payout. The winner will bank $528,000, while the runner-up will have the considerable consolation of a $300,000 payday.

As well as the tournament prize money there is also the race to win the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, and 10 of the 35 players in the field remain in the running for the title.

Ernie Els leads the way and knows that a win will be enough to take the title this week, although nine other players remain in contention, including Alker, Stephen Ames, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang and Richard Green.

Below is the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $528,000 2nd $300,000 3rd $252,000 4th $210,000 5th $180,000 6th $151,500 7th $120,000 8th $105,000 9th $90,000 10th $78,000 11th $75,000 12th $72,000 13th $69,000 14th $66,000 15th $63,000 16th $60,000 17th $57,000 18th $54,000 19th $48,000 20th $42,000 21st $36,000 22nd $33,000 23rd $30,000 24th $28,500 25th $27,000 26th $25,500 27th $24,000 28th $22,500 29th $21,750 30th $21,000 31st $20,250 32nd $19,500 33rd $18,750 34th $18,000 35th $17,250 36th $16,500

Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Cup Championship?

Padraig Harrington could win the Charles Schwab Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Steven Alker, and he is looking for his ninth PGA Tour Champions title this week. As well as that incentive, he knows that victory would also hand him the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title.

Another contender for that honor is Padraig Harrington. He won the tournament in 2022 and, like Alker, a repeat this week would also hand him the Charles Schwab Cup. Harrington heads into the event in fine form having won the Simmonds Bank Championship a week ago.

The leader of the Charles Schwab Cup standings is Ernie Els. A win would guarantee him the title but he could even finish fourth and claim victory providing none of the other players in the top five finish top of the leaderboard.

The other players still with a mathematical chance of winning the cup are Stephen Ames, Y.E. Yang, Richard Green, Senior Open champion K.J. Choi, Ricardo Gonzalez, Paul Broadhurst and Jerry Kelly.

