Canter Admits It Has Been 'Embarrassing To Be A Pro Golfer' During LIV Fallout

Laurie Canter admits the feud between LIV Golf and the traditional tours has made it "embarrassing to be a professional golfer" at times.

The inception of the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit sparked a bitter war of words between players and senior figures on both sides of the divide, as men's professional golf was thrust into controversy amid allegations of sportswashing and threats of legal action.

It's little wonder then that Canter, who signed up ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club last year, has been left with a sour taste in his mouth.

“There have been points where it has been embarrassing to be a professional golfer,” Canter told the Guardian. “I have had teaching pros say to me that they have been embarrassed by some of the conduct that has gone on. That is not what being a golfer is about.

“Camaraderie between pros should be one of the best things about being a golfer. There has not been enough people sitting in a room, chatting. I think if you are a member of a tour, you have a responsibility to air grievances privately. Saying things through the press is not the way to go about it if you are serious about doing what is best for the game.”

The Englishman is part of the Majesticks and added that the ongoing fallout has been harder for his higher-profile team-mates, which includes Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. The trio all quit the DP World Tour to avoid facing further sanctions, while Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy for his defection.

“It is way more difficult for those guys than me,” Canter added. “They have had way more to deal with. The burden those guys have had … they have done loads for the [DP World] Tour.

"Lee Westwood got to world No 1 as a stalwart member of the European Tour. Whatever he says about that tour, no matter what side of the fence you perceive him to be on … if you are not listening to him then you haven’t done your homework. These players genuinely care about the tour, even now.

“I have never been in the spotlight or chased that. I worked hard to be on tour, which was my dream. To go from that to the point where a lot of mud was being flung in all directions … I did my best to stay out of that. There have been big, generalised comments about LIV and what it is which can be made to look pretty bad. I have tried to have dialogue with people and normally that way, you find people are not that far apart.”

'Financially, it was a complete life changer'

Canter understands the criticism of the upstart circuit but cited issues in other parts of the world in admitting he'd be left playing little to no golf if he "had to do due diligence" so scrupulously.

For the 33-year-old, who has lost his status several times and been forced to go to DP World Tour Q-school nine times, the opportunity was one he simply could not afford to pass up.

He said: “I viewed it as an amazing opportunity. Financially, it was a complete life changer. If you get the opportunity to play a schedule of events for that much money, you have to be realistic about that.

“If you just look at the financial element, you have a huge opportunity in front of you if you play great golf. Frankly, even if you don’t play that well the money would still be good but I haven’t met people who think that way because you want to retain your status and grow.

"Golf can be difficult. I have lost my card on the European Tour, I have been to qualifying school nine times. I have mates who have had injuries and not been able to play. As a golfer, I feel comfortable that I believe in the rights of players to pursue opportunities when they get them.”