RBC Canadian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The tournament purse at the RBC Canadian Open has remained level since last year, when Ryan Fox triumphed in a playoff against Sam Burns at TPC Toronto

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Ryan Fox with the RBC Canadian Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost a year on from Ryan Fox's memorable playoff victory over Sam Burns at TPC Toronto, there may well be need for extra holes once more to decide who lifts this famous old trophy in the RBC Canadian Open.

A tight leaderboard has been assembled on the North Course at Osprey Valley with several players in contention as the final 18 holes are played out.

With one round to play, Jackson Suber holds a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley at 13 under. Defending champion Fox is also in the thick of it, as is the man he saw off in extra holes, Burns and other big names such as Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood.

Whoever reigns supreme will follow in a long line of famous Canadian Open winners such as Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer.

They will also pick up a check for almost $1.8 million after it was confirmed the tournament purse remained at $9.8 million for the second year in a row. In 2024, the overall payout stood at $9.4 million.

The runner-up is due to claim more than $1 million to ease the sting of defeat, but that isn't the figure they will end up seeing as several factors determine how much money pro golfers really earn once all is said and done.

Nevertheless, those who made the cut will be handsomely rewarded with more than $20,000 for each pro who completes their four rounds.

In addition to financial perks, there is 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner this week which will go along way towards confirming their place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs in a couple of months' time.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

RBC CANADIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,764,000

2nd

$1,068,200

3rd

$676,200

4th

$480,200

5th

$401,800

6th

$355,250

7th

$330,750

8th

$306,250

9th

$286,650

10th

$267,050

11th

$247,450

12th

$227,850

13th

$208,250

14th

$188,650

15th

$178,850

16th

$169,050

17th

$159,250

18th

$149,450

19th

$139,650

20th

$129,850

21st

$120,050

22nd

$110,250

23rd

$102,410

24th

$94,570

25th

$86,730

26th

$78,890

27th

$75,950

28th

$73,010

29th

$70,070

30th

$67,130

31st

$64,190

32nd

$61,250

33rd

$58,310

34th

$55,860

35th

$53,410

36th

$50,960

37th

$48,510

38th

$46,550

39th

$44,590

40th

$42,630

41st

$40,670

42nd

$38,710

43rd

$36,750

44th

$34,790

45th

$32,830

46th

$30,870

47th

$28,910

48th

$27,342

49th

$25,970

50th

$25,186

51st

$24,598

52nd

$24,010

53rd

$23,618

54th

$23,226

55th

$23,030

56th

$22,834

57th

$22,638

58th

$22,442

59th

$22,246

60th

$22,050

61st

$21,854

62nd

$21,658

63rd

$21,462

64th

$21,266

65th

$21,070

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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