RBC Canadian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Almost a year on from Ryan Fox's memorable playoff victory over Sam Burns at TPC Toronto, there may well be need for extra holes once more to decide who lifts this famous old trophy in the RBC Canadian Open.

A tight leaderboard has been assembled on the North Course at Osprey Valley with several players in contention as the final 18 holes are played out.

With one round to play, Jackson Suber holds a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley at 13 under. Defending champion Fox is also in the thick of it, as is the man he saw off in extra holes, Burns and other big names such as Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood.

Whoever reigns supreme will follow in a long line of famous Canadian Open winners such as Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer.

They will also pick up a check for almost $1.8 million after it was confirmed the tournament purse remained at $9.8 million for the second year in a row. In 2024, the overall payout stood at $9.4 million.

The runner-up is due to claim more than $1 million to ease the sting of defeat, but that isn't the figure they will end up seeing as several factors determine how much money pro golfers really earn once all is said and done.

Nevertheless, those who made the cut will be handsomely rewarded with more than $20,000 for each pro who completes their four rounds.

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In addition to financial perks, there is 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner this week which will go along way towards confirming their place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs in a couple of months' time.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

RBC CANADIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN