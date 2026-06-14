RBC Canadian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The tournament purse at the RBC Canadian Open has remained level since last year, when Ryan Fox triumphed in a playoff against Sam Burns at TPC Toronto
Almost a year on from Ryan Fox's memorable playoff victory over Sam Burns at TPC Toronto, there may well be need for extra holes once more to decide who lifts this famous old trophy in the RBC Canadian Open.
A tight leaderboard has been assembled on the North Course at Osprey Valley with several players in contention as the final 18 holes are played out.
With one round to play, Jackson Suber holds a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley at 13 under. Defending champion Fox is also in the thick of it, as is the man he saw off in extra holes, Burns and other big names such as Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood.
Whoever reigns supreme will follow in a long line of famous Canadian Open winners such as Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer.
They will also pick up a check for almost $1.8 million after it was confirmed the tournament purse remained at $9.8 million for the second year in a row. In 2024, the overall payout stood at $9.4 million.
The runner-up is due to claim more than $1 million to ease the sting of defeat, but that isn't the figure they will end up seeing as several factors determine how much money pro golfers really earn once all is said and done.
Nevertheless, those who made the cut will be handsomely rewarded with more than $20,000 for each pro who completes their four rounds.
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In addition to financial perks, there is 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner this week which will go along way towards confirming their place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs in a couple of months' time.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.
RBC CANADIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,764,000
2nd
$1,068,200
3rd
$676,200
4th
$480,200
5th
$401,800
6th
$355,250
7th
$330,750
8th
$306,250
9th
$286,650
10th
$267,050
11th
$247,450
12th
$227,850
13th
$208,250
14th
$188,650
15th
$178,850
16th
$169,050
17th
$159,250
18th
$149,450
19th
$139,650
20th
$129,850
21st
$120,050
22nd
$110,250
23rd
$102,410
24th
$94,570
25th
$86,730
26th
$78,890
27th
$75,950
28th
$73,010
29th
$70,070
30th
$67,130
31st
$64,190
32nd
$61,250
33rd
$58,310
34th
$55,860
35th
$53,410
36th
$50,960
37th
$48,510
38th
$46,550
39th
$44,590
40th
$42,630
41st
$40,670
42nd
$38,710
43rd
$36,750
44th
$34,790
45th
$32,830
46th
$30,870
47th
$28,910
48th
$27,342
49th
$25,970
50th
$25,186
51st
$24,598
52nd
$24,010
53rd
$23,618
54th
$23,226
55th
$23,030
56th
$22,834
57th
$22,638
58th
$22,442
59th
$22,246
60th
$22,050
61st
$21,854
62nd
$21,658
63rd
$21,462
64th
$21,266
65th
$21,070
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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