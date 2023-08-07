Can I Still Get Ryder Cup Tickets?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The chance to attend the Ryder Cup would feature prominently on the bucket lists of many golf fans with the biennial match producing countless unforgettable tussles down the years as Europe’s best players come together to take on the top players from the USA.

With the latest match coming to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome at the end of next month, it’s hardly surprising that many of the tickets have now been sold for the three days of action, as Luke Donald’s Team Europe hope to wrestle back the trophy it lost to Team USA at Whistling Straits two years ago.

However, there are still some options available for those with deep pockets. For US-based fans, the official travel package provider of the PGA of America, On Location, had several packages that may yet entice some fans.

It has tickets for all three days, which includes post-round off-site hospitality. Those wishing to attend on Friday can claim a ticket for $776, while it will cost $831 for Saturday’s action and $830 for Sunday. As well as access to the course, customers will also receive hospitality in the heart of Rome at the Parco dei Principi Hotel and Spa in the evening.

On Location also offers course access with a night's accommodation, with one night at the Mama Shelter Roma and access to Wednesday and Thursday costing $1,075, a fee of $1,625 the same location with Thursday and Friday access and a cost of $2,125 for the accommodation and access to the action on Saturday and Sunday.

A package offering three nights’ all-inclusive accommodation at the Doubletree Hilton Rome, which includes Saturday and Sunday grounds access, is available for $4,575, while four nights all-inclusive at the Le Meridien Visconti, including access to all three days of action, costs $5,025.

There are also packages for five nights all-inclusive at either the Westin Excelsior Rome or the Aleph Rome Hotel, offering grounds access from Thursday to Sunday for $7,545 and $7,375, respectively.

The official Ryder Cup website also has some ticket availability. General admission tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have now sold out, but you can still get a taste of the atmosphere with general admission tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, each of which feature team practice rounds.

General admission for Tuesday is €50 and €15 for juniors, while it’s €60 and €15 per juniors on Wednesday and one fee of €105 for Thursday, where fans can watch the opening ceremony, Junior Ryder Cup and final team practice rounds.

Packages are also available for those with more money to spend. The Captains Club package offers single and multi-day options starting at €895 and featuring hospitality from a view over the seventh hole.

The Champions Pavilion option offers similar hospitality with views over the 17th, albeit with only Thursday remaining, for €495.

Elsewhere, a Vista Box, located above the 12th green and 13th fairway, is available for groups of 10-20 for Thursday, with groups of 10 charged €8,950 and groups of 20 charged €17,900.

Fans can also enjoy hospitality from the Founders Lounge, between the 16th and 17th holes, from Thursday to Saturday, with prices from €1,295.

The Ryder Cup begins on 29 September and runs until 1 October.