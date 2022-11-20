Cameron Smith Attempts Guinness World Record
In Queensland, Cameron Smith and his coach, Grant Field, attempted to break a Guinness World Record
Cameron Smith has been one of the most talked about golfers of 2022. Back in January, he set a new PGA Tour record at the Tournament Of Champions as he shot 34-under-par.
A few months later, he claimed the Players Championship and the largest first prize in PGA Tour history, with the Aussie then securing The 150th Open Championship in an epic duel at St Andrews in July.
Following his victory, the 29-year-old was soon a LIV golfer, with Smith joining the Saudi-backed series for a reported $140 million. After a number of superb results, including victory in Chicago in just his second LIV event, the Australian is now enjoying time in his home country of Australia, as he tees it up in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
Back in his native Queensland, Smith has recently embarked on a World Record attempt alongside his coach Grant Field. What was the World Record you may ask? Well, Smith and Field attempted to break the Guinness World Record title for the Largest Golf Lesson.
As hundreds of golfers joined the Champion Golfer of the Year at the driving range of Royal Queensland Golf Club for a 30 minute session, the attempt unfortunately fell just short, but the Aussie was given a warm welcome from the home crowd.
There's not much Cameron Smith hasn't been able to achieve on the golf course.But today the Queenslander had his work cut out spearheading a world record attempt for the biggest-ever golf lesson that took place in Brisbane. @AdamJackson_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/W43l20zGDzNovember 20, 2022
“What an amazing experience this morning and equally warm welcome home for the first time in three years,” stated Smith. “I’m blown away with the turn out from both fans and golfers alike – a huge thank you to everyone who came out for the lesson, I’ve had a ball being involved. It’s great to be home, and this was a perfect way to kick off a big week – now I can’t wait for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship to start on Thursday.”
Along with Smith, PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, acknowledged the Record attempt, as he stated: “What an incredible day to be a part of – the PGA of Australia is delighted to have been able to put on a spectacle like this in partnership with Brisbane City Council via the Brisbane Economic Development Agency.
“While we would have loved to secure the Guinness World Record title, it has still been a fantastic morning for all involved and a pretty unique way for Cam to be welcomed home for the first time in years! With the best Australian golfers back on home soil for the Australian PGA Championship and today’s lesson, where hundreds learnt tips and tricks from two of golf’s best names, it just highlights the interest in our game, the tournament and is a fantastic beginning to the week ahead.”
