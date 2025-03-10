Callaway Golf Partners With Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports and Callaway Golf have announced a big partnership for 2025.

The new collaboration sees Callaway become the official sponsor for many of the sport's biggest events this year on Sky Sports Golf across both the men’s and women’s game.

The multi-platform partnership, which was brokered by Sky Media, is said to include linear co-sponsorship, digital advertising, sponsorship of the weekly Sky Sports Golf podcast, collaborative events around key moments in the golfing calendar, plus many more partnership and editorial opportunities.

Callaway will co-sponsor a number of big events on the golfing calendar, including The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, plus the LET & LPGA Tours. The sponsorship extends to four of the five Women’s Majors - the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, US Women's Open and Evian Championship, with the deal set to reinforce the brands' "shared commitment to promoting golf's premier events across both the men’s and women’s season."

Callaway will also sponsor Sky's non-live content around The Open, with "the ambition to further amplify the reach of the iconic championship for new and existing fans."

Jason Wessely, Director of Sky Sports Golf, says: “Sky Sports is very proud to be joined by Callaway, a leader in the golf equipment industry, and a brand which is aligned with Sky Sports’ ambitions to enhance the viewing and playing experience for fans across the UK and beyond.

"It’s an exciting time as Sky continue to push our digital and non-live content, and Callaway is the natural fit to partner with.”

Chris Gregg, Marketing Director, Callaway Golf said: “Sky Sports is a leader in golf coverage and this partnership allows us to bring golfers closer to the action during major golf events, while championing equal golf.

"With exclusive content and insider access our partnership will elevate how new and traditional fans experience golf, aligning perfectly with our mission to help seasoned and emerging golfers enjoy the game.

"We have exciting plans in place to engage fans and look forward to bringing this partnership to life!”

Fans can expect to see both brands come together via content, activations, giveaways and fan engagement, focusing on growing audiences and inspiring the next generation of the men’s and women’s game.