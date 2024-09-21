Bryson DeChambeau Overtakes PGA Tour In YouTube Subscribers

The two-time Major winner's YouTube channel has really blown up over the past year, so much so, it has more subscribers than the biggest Tour in golf...

Bryson DeChambeau holds the LIV Golf title in his hands
Matt Cradock
Bryson DeChambeau has enjoyed an incredible year, with the American claiming a second Major scalp at the US Open and encouraging many, many individuals to get into the game of golf.

Now, at the end of September, DeChambeau's YouTube channel has passed a significant milestone as, not only is he about to hit 1.5 million subscribers, but also overtaken the PGA Tour, the circuit the 31-year-old used to play on before joining LIV Golf.

Although DeChambeau leads the subscriber count, he is well back of the PGA Tour's all-time view count which, as of writing, is 1.7 billion, compared to DeChambeau's 188 million. However, the PGA Tour has produced over 20,500 videos more than the American.

As we know, DeChambeau's YouTube channel has increased hugely in 2024 thanks, in-part, to his incredible performances at Major championships and the engaging content, like the 'Break 50' series, whereby the two-time Major winner has played alongside the likes of John Daly, Tony Romo and even Donald Trump.

Back in May, going into the final round of the PGA Championship, DeChambeau's YouTube channel sat at over 600,000, with the American claiming that the rise of the channel has helped him showcase his personality more.

PGA Tour and Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube subscriber count

"I've worked really hard to have people hopefully understand who I am a little bit better. YouTube has been a great platform to help that out," stated DeChambeau, who finished second at the PGA Championship.

"The Break 50 series is a lot of fun. I love doing it. It's a lot of fun. It's a challenge that's never been done nor accomplished without any strokes. So it just keeps my brain fresh and in an entertainment mode, and realizing what the game is all about, not just for myself and winning money or winning trophies, but entertaining as well. Obviously we all want to win trophies. But being able to entertain the fans is what we're all here to do, and I think that's what's the most important thing."

As of writing, DeChambeau's most viewed video is the one with Trump, which sits at 12 million viewers. Although DeChambeau has surpassed the PGA Tour, he is still around 1.5 million subscribers behind Rick Shiels, who is currently the most subscribed golf YouTube channel. 

Bryson Dechambeau
