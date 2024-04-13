Bryson DeChambeau Relishing Scottie Scheffler Battle Over Weekend At The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau heads into the weekend of the 2024 Masters tied for the lead, where he'll aim to beat PGA Tour stars Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler.

World No.1 Scheffler is in imperious form and DeChambeau is excited to test his game against the best player in the world for the first time since last year's Open.

DeChambeau made three birdies and four bogeys to keep himself at the top of the leaderboard with 36 holes left to play this weekend.

"Yeah, extremely. Extremely," he said on whether he's relishing the battle with Scheffler.

"It's different, obviously, not being able to play most of the same events and seeing how successful he's been out there. He's obviously the best player in the world, and it's going to be a lot of fun competing and seeing what he can do compared to what the rest of the field can do, what I can do.

"I'm looking forward to it, I really am."

DeChambeau's best ever Masters finish came in his debut in 2016 whilst still an amateur. He ended at T21 but has never managed to beat that, although he has a tremendous opportunity to win the Green Jacket this weekend and seems like he's in the right headspace.

"I'm very excited. I get an opportunity to show my skill set, and hopefully it's good enough to do something special this weekend," he said.

"I feel like the game is in a great spot. Mindset is in a solid place. Caddie is keeping me in check. We're joking out there, having fun in some tough conditions. So I feel like everything is lining up pretty well.

"Just got to make sure my lag putts are doing well and striking it well off the tee. That's all that matters. If I can do those things, I think I'll put myself in a good place."

The 30-year-old has a new set of custom made Avoda Golf irons in the bag this week, which feature 'bulge and roll' faces and are have 3D printed elements.

"I designed them with someone from back home, and they have just got a different curvature on the face than other equipment," he explained.

"Most equipment is flat. These have a different curvature on the face that allows me to have my mis-hits to go a little straighter sometimes."

DeChambeau, Scheffler and Homa are at six-under on the Masters leaderboard, two clear of Nicolai Hojgaard at four-under. Cameron Davis and Collin Morikawa are a shot further back at three-under, with Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg at two-under.