Bryson DeChambeau's Open Record Might Not Be The Best...But He's Still One Of The Favorites At Troon

Bryson DeChambeau's Open Championship career started in a blur after he won his maiden PGA Tour title and then jetted across the Atlantic overnight to fill the final spot in the 2017 championship.

DeChambeau finished birdie-birdie to capture the John Deere Classic by a single stroke in 2017, which qualified him for his first Open at Royal Birkdale.

He missed the cut that week and since then has managed one top-10 in five further starts.

His best Open result came at St Andrews in 2022 where he finished T8th, posting a score of 12-under-par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From six starts in golf's oldest Major, the Californian has one top-10 along with two missed cuts and other finishes of T51, T33 and T60.

That won't stop him from being one of the favorites at Royal Troon - he's currently third-favorite for the Claret Jug behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy - after winning his second US Open at Pinehurst last month, which came after he was runner-up at the PGA Championship and T6th at The Masters.

Take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's full Open record:

