Bryson DeChambeau's Open Record Might Not Be The Best...But He's Still One Of The Favorites At Troon
Bryson DeChambeu has managed one top-10 from six Open starts - take a look at his full record in golf's oldest Major
Bryson DeChambeau's Open Championship career started in a blur after he won his maiden PGA Tour title and then jetted across the Atlantic overnight to fill the final spot in the 2017 championship.
DeChambeau finished birdie-birdie to capture the John Deere Classic by a single stroke in 2017, which qualified him for his first Open at Royal Birkdale.
He missed the cut that week and since then has managed one top-10 in five further starts.
His best Open result came at St Andrews in 2022 where he finished T8th, posting a score of 12-under-par.
From six starts in golf's oldest Major, the Californian has one top-10 along with two missed cuts and other finishes of T51, T33 and T60.
That won't stop him from being one of the favorites at Royal Troon - he's currently third-favorite for the Claret Jug behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy - after winning his second US Open at Pinehurst last month, which came after he was runner-up at the PGA Championship and T6th at The Masters.
Take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's full Open record:
|2017
|MC
|2018
|T51
|2019
|MC
|2020
|No tournament, Covid-19
|2021
|T33
|2022
|T8
|2023
|T60
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
