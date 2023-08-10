Bryson DeChambeau Hoping For Ryder Cup Place After LIV Golf 58
The LIV Golf player thinks his form is good enough to warrant a place in the US Ryder Cup team
Bryson DeChambeau refuses to give up on the chance to represent the US at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
DeChambeau produced a stunning performance in last week’s LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament, following up a 61 on the Saturday to finish with a 58 on Sunday to claim his first individual title. That final round included 13 birdies and four pars along with one bogey for a 12-under on a course that, not too long ago, had hosted a PGA Tour event.
That was the latest of several impressive displays in recent months, including a T4 in the PGA Championship, and added to the suggestion he should be in Zach Johnson’s team for the biennial match at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Unlike the player who won the PGA Championship, fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, DeChambeau can’t make the team via automatic qualifying as he’s too far away from the top six of the Ryder Cup points list he’d need to finish in to qualify.
That leaves DeChambeau relying on Johnson to select him as one of his six captain’s picks for a chance to make his third appearance, and he believes his form would warrant selection.
Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament, DeChambeau said: “Look, I played in a couple Ryder Cups, and I would love to represent my country. There's no doubt about that.
“I feel like I'm in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I'm a top 10 player for sure right now with the game that I'm playing, and if I do get picked, fantastic. If I don't, I'll still be watching on TV and rooting for Team USA because I respect and appreciate those players that are on the team representing our country more than a PGA Tour or LIV thing.”
As well as the politics surrounding whether LIV Golf players should come into Johnson’s thoughts, there have also been questions over whether the intensity of LIV Golf tournaments and quality of the courses mean its players could have lost some of their edge.
That has largely been put to rest thanks to strong performances from several LIV Golf players in the Majors, but DeChambeau was also keen to point out that his 58 came on a high-quality course. He said: "I can certainly tell you that considering that was a PGA Tour course and shooting 58, and 59 has been had on it before, we're clearly not exhibition golfers.”
Another LIV Golf player who thinks DeChambeau would be an asset to Johnson’s team is former Vice Captain Phil Mickelson. Asked what he would bring to the team, Lefty said: “He brings an element of experience and intellectual perspective that is sometimes different and unique that can be very additive as well as an incredible golf game and a very tough competitor. I can say that about Brooks."
One thing is for sure – DeChambeau won’t have long to wait to find out if he’s done enough to make the team. Johnson will announce his captain’s picks in a little over two weeks, on 28 August.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
