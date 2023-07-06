Bryson DeChambeau Back With Former Caddie Tim Tucker For LIV Golf London

Bryson DeChambeau is back with his former caddie Tim Tucker for this week's LIV Golf League event at Centurion.

Tucker was on the bag for DeChambeau for all of his eight victories on the PGA Tour including his one Major success to date at the 2020 US Open.

The two parted ways in 2021 on the eve of DeChambeau's defence of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and have not worked together since.

Greg Bodine has been DeChambeau's caddie for his switch to LIV Golf and beyond, but he's unable to be at Centurion for LIV Golf London this week.

No Laying Up first reported that Tucker was going to return to the bag for this week, which was later confirmed by Golfweek through DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff.

Tucker has most recently been on the bag for Kurt Kitayama and was with him when the American won his first PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year.

It is just thought to be a temporary measure while Bodine reportedly deals with a personal issue - and he's set to be back on the bag for DeChambeau at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Tucker, meanwhile, will be back with Kitayama for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club next week. The pair have enjoyed a stellar run together, which included victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March.

Bryson DeChamebaue and caddie Tim Tucker at the 2020 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau went through a number of different caddies during his early time on the PGA Tour, including using Tucker on and off, before settling on him full-time in 2018.

They combined for his most successful period, including his muscle-building plan and huge distance gains aimed at overpowering golf courses.

DeChambeau is fresh off his best finish in LIV Golf since he joined up after finishing second at Valderrama last week.

The American is also improving in the Majors this year, following a missed cut at the Masters by finishing T20 at the US Open and T4 at the PGA Championship, and will hope getting back together with Tucker can continue his improvement.

