Brooks Koepka Needs Ryder Cup Wildcard Pick After Dropping Out Of Automatic Spots

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The USA's six automatic qualifiers have been confirmed for next month's Ryder Cup, and Brooks Koepka has fallen out at the final hurdle.

Koepka finished T2nd at The Masters before winning his fifth Major at the PGA Championship, which took him up to 2nd in the standings and a near certainty for qualification.

However, with the LIV Golf League player only able to earn points in the year's four Majors, he has subsequently been overtaken towards the end of the summer by the likes of Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

Koepka started the final week of qualification in fifth spot, but ended in seventh after Homa and Schauffele leapfrogged him with both men finishing inside the top eight in week two of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The three-time PGA Champion and two-time US Open winner is still in seventh position in the standings, though, meaning a wildcard pick still looks likely.

Zach Johnson will name his six wildcards on Tuesday 29th August, with Koepka not set to play again until September 22 in the next LIV event in Chicago.

Koepka has won twice this year at the LIV Golf League event in Orlando prior to The Masters and then the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May.

The 33-year-old, who recently became a father for the first time, has played in three Ryder Cups. He was part of the winning home teams at Hazeltine 2016 and Whistling Straits 2021, while he also played in 2018 when Europe defeated USA at Le Golf National near Paris.

US RYDER CUP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS