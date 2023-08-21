Brooks Koepka Needs Ryder Cup Wildcard Pick After Dropping Out Of Automatic Spots
Koepka will need a wildcard pick from Zach Johnson in order to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance
The USA's six automatic qualifiers have been confirmed for next month's Ryder Cup, and Brooks Koepka has fallen out at the final hurdle.
Koepka finished T2nd at The Masters before winning his fifth Major at the PGA Championship, which took him up to 2nd in the standings and a near certainty for qualification.
However, with the LIV Golf League player only able to earn points in the year's four Majors, he has subsequently been overtaken towards the end of the summer by the likes of Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
Koepka started the final week of qualification in fifth spot, but ended in seventh after Homa and Schauffele leapfrogged him with both men finishing inside the top eight in week two of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The three-time PGA Champion and two-time US Open winner is still in seventh position in the standings, though, meaning a wildcard pick still looks likely.
Zach Johnson will name his six wildcards on Tuesday 29th August, with Koepka not set to play again until September 22 in the next LIV event in Chicago.
Koepka has won twice this year at the LIV Golf League event in Orlando prior to The Masters and then the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May.
The 33-year-old, who recently became a father for the first time, has played in three Ryder Cups. He was part of the winning home teams at Hazeltine 2016 and Whistling Straits 2021, while he also played in 2018 when Europe defeated USA at Le Golf National near Paris.
US RYDER CUP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Wyndham Clark
- 3. Brian Harman
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Max Homa
- 6. Xander Schauffele
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
