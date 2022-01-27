Brooks Koepka Reveals New Radical Hairdo (And Social Media Has Gone Wild)

The PGA Tour may be playing at one of the most iconic venues in golf but, on Wednesday, it was Brooks Koepka who was gaining the attention, with his new bleach blonde hairstyle causing a storm on social media.

Reminding us of Gazza at the 1996 Euros, or perhaps an early 2000's Eminem, the blonde look has previously been rocked by Koepka before, with the four-time Major champion changing his social media profile pictures to an old-school photo of him with the same bleach-blonde-coloured hair.

“My barber has been wanting to do it for a while, so I told him I’d do it,” Koepka said. “There wasn’t much behind it other than we were just messing around. It probably won’t last until the wedding,” said Koepka, who is marrying Jena Sims in June. “Hopefully it’s out by then. If it was still in there, I think Jena would kill me.”

A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) A photo posted by on

After being spotted at the Farmers Insurance Open with the new do, social media went into a slight frenzy, with fellow players and individuals from the golfing world giving their thoughts.

Check out the best reactions below.

New-look @BKoepka. 👱‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/k5hbUPj2QFJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Brooks Koepka looks like he ate Will Zalatoris pic.twitter.com/p92yxKMdSkJanuary 27, 2022 See more

the PIP is gonna result in someone getting a face tat https://t.co/4zwpqkdpsiJanuary 26, 2022 See more

I’m ready for the Brooksies and the US Open at Brooksline https://t.co/olehTshmeH pic.twitter.com/3tmPUMnYf4January 27, 2022 See more

We all go through that phase 🤣January 27, 2022 See more

I think it’s awesome. https://t.co/ERwApR73AYJanuary 27, 2022 See more

Spotted Tiger would be proud. pic.twitter.com/TXZU5aeiVpJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Gonna tell my kids this is Brooks Koepka pic.twitter.com/SQJjzyPk7UJanuary 27, 2022 See more

Who pulls off the blonde hair better? Brooks Koepka or Eminem? 👱‍♂️ #PGA pic.twitter.com/kIYXYWXTN3January 26, 2022 See more

Then vs. now, Brooks Koepka edition. pic.twitter.com/KcKEHJyGwtJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Blonde Brooks Koepka looking like Eminem out there. pic.twitter.com/FCtdZIL5nIJanuary 26, 2022 See more

My name is…What?My name is…What?My name is…Chicka-chickaBROOKS KOEPKA pic.twitter.com/uxW1Io12wjJanuary 27, 2022 See more

Thinking about going Brooks Koepka with my hairJanuary 27, 2022 See more

Congrats to Brooks Koepka and his 5th grade kid-pitch teammates on their playoff run. https://t.co/rC8eTP46ZIJanuary 27, 2022 See more