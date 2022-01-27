Brooks Koepka Reveals New Radical Hairdo (And Social Media Has Gone Wild)

The four-time Major champion was sporting a different look at the Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour may be playing at one of the most iconic venues in golf but, on Wednesday, it was Brooks Koepka who was gaining the attention, with his new bleach blonde hairstyle causing a storm on social media.

Reminding us of Gazza at the 1996 Euros, or perhaps an early 2000's Eminem, the blonde look has previously been rocked by Koepka before, with the four-time Major champion changing his social media profile pictures to an old-school photo of him with the same bleach-blonde-coloured hair. 

“My barber has been wanting to do it for a while, so I told him I’d do it,” Koepka said. “There wasn’t much behind it other than we were just messing around. It probably won’t last until the wedding,” said Koepka, who is marrying Jena Sims in June. “Hopefully it’s out by then. If it was still in there, I think Jena would kill me.”

After being spotted at the Farmers Insurance Open with the new do, social media went into a slight frenzy, with fellow players and individuals from the golfing world giving their thoughts. 

Check out the best reactions below.

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

