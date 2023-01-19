Brooke Henderson Makes Switch To TaylorMade Official

Brooke Henderson has become the latest LPGA Tour player to sign a full club deal with TaylorMade, following news that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had penned an agreement with the manufacturer.

“I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world," Korda said. "In testing with the TaylorMade Tour Team, it was clear that not only was I working with high performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win. I’m thrilled to be a part of Team TaylorMade.”

Henderson was recently spotted on the range at the LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag and she has joined Korda in switching to TaylorMade.

The Canadian will be hoping her new set-up can carry her to more Major victories, with the 25-year-old adding the Evian Championship last year to her Women’s PGA Championship title she claimed back in 2016 when she was just 18 years of age.

TaylorMade has primarily focused on the PGA Tour in the past, and despite the manufacturer always having a presence on the LPGA Tour, this shift in direction could be a sign of things to come, especially considering names such as Henderson and Korda have signed.

The Canadian moves on from her long-term association with Ping and will now be sporting the newest Stealth 2 Plus driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood alongside Stealth 2 Rescue, P770 irons, milled grind wedges and the Spider GT centre shafted putter.

It's unlikely TaylorMade will stop looking for ways to bolster its line-up, which now includes two of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour. With new launches from a number of the game's brands, this is typically the time of year when we see players making adjustments to their equipment.