Brooke Henderson Honored With Plaque To Commemorate Record 2016 Women's PGA Championship Win
The Canadian has been honored after her stunning playoff shot in 2016 captured her maiden Major title at Sahalee Country Club
Brooke Henderson was honored with a commemorative plaque on the 18th fairway at Sahalee Country Club paying tribute to her stunning Major-winning shot in 2016.
Henderson struck a 7-iron to tap-in distance to secure a playoff-winning birdie against Lydia Ko at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, which resulted in her maiden Major title.
The Canadian was just 18-years-old at the time and became the youngest ever winner of the championship.
As well as the plaque, the two-time Major champion and 13-time LPGA Tour winner has received a lifetime membership at Sahalee Country Club.
"It's amazing to have my plaque here," Henderson said. "I love this place. I have so many special memories and it's just so beautiful. I'm grateful for the opportunity to come back here and now I can come back whenever I want, which is pretty cool.
"This victory, it made me a lot more popular," Henderson shared. "It gave me a lot more confidence and really the momentum to continue on with my career. Just to be back here eight years later is really special and I'm really grateful for this place."
A post shared by KPMG Women's PGA Championship (@kpmgwomenspga)
A photo posted by on
Henderson went on to win her second Major at the 2022 Evian Championship.
The World No.13 is among the favorites to triumph again at Sahalee this week, having posted three top-3 finishes on the LPGA Tour this season.
They came at the Tournament of Champions, HSBC Women's World Championship and the year's first Major, the Chevron Championship.
