Here's something to look forward to in 2021, especially for keen, young golfers aged 5-18

British Junior Golf Tour Prepares For Big Year

Planning any kind of golf may be hard at the moment, but this hasn’t prevented the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) from putting together a bumper schedule for the 2021 season – which should grab the attention of any keen, young golfer in the 5-18 age bracket.

It’s over 15 years since BJGT founder, Steve Adams, created the first series of events, and despite the Covid pandemic disrupting last season’s rota, he’s never been so optimistic about the tour’s future.

“We’ve got 32 events this year all scheduled for various golf courses around the country,” says Adams, whose inspiration for putting on junior events came when he discovered a lack of playing opportunities for his five-year-old son.

For wannabe professionals, the BJGT presents the perfect environment to test your game.

Crucially, it offers the chance for youngsters to pit their wits against other players in the same peer group.

Big Fields, Big Events

This year, the BJGT Order of Merit is scheduled to run from March through to the Tour Championship at Foxhills Golf Club in October.

The season will be comprised of four Majors and a number of Classic events, plus a three-day Summer Cup, which has World Amateur Rankings.

There’s also the small matter of the second qualifier for the IMG Academy Junior World Championship, which will take place at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club in April, and gives all age groups the opportunity to book a spot for the prestigious event in California.

“The IMG Academy Junior World Championship is as good as it gets,” says Adams, “what with Tiger Woods’ and Phil Mickelson’s history with the tournament. It’s a great experience out there.”

It’s not all about the winning (try telling that to some of those taking part), but for those that do, there are some fantastic crystal trophies up for grabs.

“Yes it’s got to be about having fun, but some of these six and seven-year-olds are so revved up, they really want to do well.

“If they hit a bad shot they’re not happy with, oh my goodness,” laughs Adams.

Keeping It Fun

Adams is aided by fellow Tournament Director, Neil Randall, who shares his passion for providing junior golfers with greater playing opportunities and competitions.

Like Adams, he believes a certain level of competitiveness is healthy, although he stresses that the BJGT’s objective is to deliver fun and affordable competitions for golfers of all skill levels.

So, whilst they can proudly name European Tour professionals Jack Singh Brar and Aaron Rai as former BJGT players, the tour’s aim isn’t limited to helping create future stars.

“We want to enhance their love for the game so they just carry on in whatever capacity, whether that’s at club level, county level, or just playing for fun,” he says.

“We’ve seen thousands of golfers comes through over the years, and many of them aren’t going to have a career in golf, but that’s not really what we’re about.

“It’s about providing more than just an event.”

Most of the golf courses in the UK might be closed right now, but if you’re an aspiring young golfer, or know someone aged 5-18 who’d like to play in more competitions, visit juniorgolftour.co.uk and get some dates in the diary.