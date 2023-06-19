BMW International Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Haotong LI defends his title as the DP World Tour visits Germany for the second time in the month
Less than a month after the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, the DP World Tour returns to Germany for the BMW International Open at Munich’s Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.
Haotong LI claimed his third DP World Tour win in 2022 when he beat Thomas Pieters in the first playoff hole thanks to a 50-foot putt, and he returns hoping to keep hold of the trophy for another year.
The occasion offers another opportunity for Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is playing this week, to consider who may make it onto his team for the biennial tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Vice Captains Thomas Bjorn, who has won the tournament twice, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari also play.
One of the most impressive performers in recent months has been Pole Adrian Meronk, and he is the highest-ranked player in this week’s field at World No.50. Among his achievements in 2023 was victory in the Italian Open at the venue for the Ryder Cup, and he will be hoping to recreate that form after the disappointment of missing the cut at last week’s US Open.
Not surprisingly given its location, plenty of German players are also in the field, some with realistic hope of making Donald’s team. One is Yannik Paul. He has had two runner-up finishes in 2023 so far, and finished third in his most recent outing, the Scandinavian Mixed. Paul is currently third in the Ryder Cup standings and in with an excellent chance of automatic qualification for the tournament.
Other local players hoping to make an impact this week will include 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters victor Max Kieffer and Matti Schmid, whose most notable performance in 2023 to date was a tie for sixth in The American Express on the PGA Tour. The occasion will be particularly special for another German, Hero Indian Open champion Marcel Siem, who was raised at the club as the son of its restaurateurs.
The likes of Scot Robert MacIntyre and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard are two others who will harbour ambitions of playing in the Ryder Cup, and they also have another chance to make a positive impression.
There are several players with relatively recent success on the DP World Tour in the field. One is Victor Perez, who won Janaury’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. More recently, Dale Whitnell cruised to the Scandinavian Mixed title earlier this month, and he also plays. Meanwhile, Porsche European Open champion Tom McKibbin will be looking for his second win in Germany in the month.
One of the most in-form players over recent weeks has been Pablo Larrazabal after wins in the Korea Championship and the KLM Open. He missed the cut at the US Open, but he will be out to prove that was a blip with a third win of 2023.
Players will be competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up taking home $220,000.
Below is the breakdown of prize money and the field for the BMW International Open.
BMW International Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
BMW International Open Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Anton Albers
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Jonas Baumgartner
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Alex Cejka
- Filippo Celli
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Oj Farrell
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Marc Hammer
- Chase Hanna
- Sebastian Heisele
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Michael Hirmer
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Takumi Kanaya
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom McKibbin
- Philipp Mejow
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Pierre Pineau
- Garrick Porteous
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Rasmus Rosin
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Tim Wiedemeyer
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The BMW International Open Being Played?
The BMW International Open is taking place at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, its home for most years since the tournament's inception in 1989. The parkland course is long and relatively flat with strategically placed bunkers.
What Is The Prize Money For The BMW International Open?
The prize money for the BMW International Open is $2m, the same amount that was on offer at the previous DP World Tour event held in Germany, the Porsche European Open in Hamburg. The winner will earn $340,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
