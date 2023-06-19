BMW International Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Less than a month after the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, the DP World Tour returns to Germany for the BMW International Open at Munich’s Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Haotong LI claimed his third DP World Tour win in 2022 when he beat Thomas Pieters in the first playoff hole thanks to a 50-foot putt, and he returns hoping to keep hold of the trophy for another year.

The occasion offers another opportunity for Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is playing this week, to consider who may make it onto his team for the biennial tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Vice Captains Thomas Bjorn, who has won the tournament twice, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari also play.

One of the most impressive performers in recent months has been Pole Adrian Meronk, and he is the highest-ranked player in this week’s field at World No.50. Among his achievements in 2023 was victory in the Italian Open at the venue for the Ryder Cup, and he will be hoping to recreate that form after the disappointment of missing the cut at last week’s US Open.

Not surprisingly given its location, plenty of German players are also in the field, some with realistic hope of making Donald’s team. One is Yannik Paul. He has had two runner-up finishes in 2023 so far, and finished third in his most recent outing, the Scandinavian Mixed. Paul is currently third in the Ryder Cup standings and in with an excellent chance of automatic qualification for the tournament.

Other local players hoping to make an impact this week will include 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters victor Max Kieffer and Matti Schmid, whose most notable performance in 2023 to date was a tie for sixth in The American Express on the PGA Tour. The occasion will be particularly special for another German, Hero Indian Open champion Marcel Siem, who was raised at the club as the son of its restaurateurs.

The likes of Scot Robert MacIntyre and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard are two others who will harbour ambitions of playing in the Ryder Cup, and they also have another chance to make a positive impression.

Robert MacIntyre has another chance to stake a claim for a Ryder Cup place in the BMW International Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are several players with relatively recent success on the DP World Tour in the field. One is Victor Perez, who won Janaury’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. More recently, Dale Whitnell cruised to the Scandinavian Mixed title earlier this month, and he also plays. Meanwhile, Porsche European Open champion Tom McKibbin will be looking for his second win in Germany in the month.

One of the most in-form players over recent weeks has been Pablo Larrazabal after wins in the Korea Championship and the KLM Open. He missed the cut at the US Open, but he will be out to prove that was a blip with a third win of 2023.

Players will be competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up taking home $220,000.

Below is the breakdown of prize money and the field for the BMW International Open.

BMW International Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

BMW International Open Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Anton Albers

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Jonas Baumgartner

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Alex Cejka

Filippo Celli

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Jannik De Bruyn

Alejandro Del Rey

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Oj Farrell

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Marc Hammer

Chase Hanna

Sebastian Heisele

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Michael Hirmer

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Takumi Kanaya

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Richard McEvoy

Tom McKibbin

Philipp Mejow

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Pierre Pineau

Garrick Porteous

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Thomas Rosenmueller

Rasmus Rosin

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Tim Wiedemeyer

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The BMW International Open Being Played? The BMW International Open is taking place at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, its home for most years since the tournament's inception in 1989. The parkland course is long and relatively flat with strategically placed bunkers.