Billy Horschel On Prospect Of A LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup-Style Match

Billy Horschel says he would love to play against his friends Cameron Smith and Ian Poulter in a LIV vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup-style match but concedes that it would be "lose-lose" for the PGA Tour.

Horschel, one of the most outspoken tour pros against LIV Golf, makes his Presidents Cup debut this week for Team USA but once again the chat is dominated by Greg Norman's new 54-hole series, which has meant the match has some big names missing due to their ineligibility following their suspensions from the PGA Tour.

"Yeah, I wouldn't mind playing in it, but at the same time, you've got to look at things - what would the PGA Tour benefit from that? Nothing. If we win, we're supposed to win. If we lose, it looks bad on the PGA Tour," Horschel said of a potential match versus the LIV Golf players.

"So it's really a lose-lose for the PGA Tour in that situation, and LIV's got everything to gain from it. But as a player, we're all competitive, and I have great relationships with a lot of those guys and I would love to compete with them.

"I was looking forward to playing the Presidents Cup and maybe getting paired against Cam Smith, who's a really good friend of mine. If somehow there was a little LIV-PGA Tour competition, I would love that. I would love to play against Cam Smith or one of my good friends, Ian Poulter or something like that.

"Like I said, I'm not the one who makes that decision. There's more that goes into a decision like that. I wouldn't fault the PGA Tour or anyone saying this doesn't benefit us going forward. I see that side of it, and I'm fine with that."

Horschel also gave a strong view on the prospect of LIV Golf gaining Official World Golf Ranking points, following the LIV players signing and sending a letter to the OWGR pleading to be sanctioned.

Fifty players have signed a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson pleading for the status to be granted to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've been consistent about this for four or five months now. All of those guys knew, when they left the PGA Tour, there was a good chance they may not get World Ranking Points anymore," Horschel said.

"Unfortunately, they were told that they were going to get World Ranking Points by their colleagues. That's what they feel, based off of Greg Norman and the people over there, feel like they should get World Ranking Points right away. That's not going to happen. That's not the process in place. And for Greg to continue to attack Jay Monahan, Keith Pelley, and say there's a bias in place for not awarding them World Ranking Points, just follow the rules.

"They don't meet the criteria right now based off their Tour to be awarded World Ranking Points. Everything I know, which I know very little about the World Ranking Points system in general, but I know it's a year to an 18-month process before they even get World Ranking Points. So just wait it out. Meet the criteria.

"They don't meet the, from what I've been told, first nine things, eight things on the criteria list. They don't have an average field size of 78. They don't have a cut. They don't have open qualifying. They don't award points or spots to local qualifiers. They don't have a Q-School. All these things that they don't have."