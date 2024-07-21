Billy Horschel 'Disappointed' Despite Best Ever Major Finish At The Open
Despite a three-under-par final round, the American left Royal Troon 'disappointed' after finishing two strokes behind fellow countryman, Xander Schauffele
Despite his best ever finish at a Major championship, Billy Horschel claimed he was left "disappointed" after missing out on a potential Claret Jug, with the American carding a three-under-par final round of 68 to finish two back of eventual winner, Xander Schauffele.
Speaking to the media after his round on Sunday, Horschel, who finished at seven-under-par for the tournament, stated: "I'm disappointed. I should feel disappointed. I had a chance to win a Major. I was in a really good position. I just didn't play -- I just made a few too many mistakes today when I didn't need to. But we'll look back on this in an hour, I'll be very happy with how I played, I'll be very happy with what I did this week.
"I did a lot of great things that I can take on to the next few years of Majors, and hopefully one of these will be my time to step through the door and hold one of them."
Going in to Sunday, the 37-year-old led the chasing pack by one stroke following a chaotic third round that saw players struggle in South Ayrshire. For Horschel, it was the first time that he had led a Major going into the final day and, with a birdie at the first, he had extended the advantage to two strokes.
However, despite going out in one-under, playing partner, Thriston Lawrence, carded a three-under front nine to move ahead and, with bogeys at the ninth and 10th, not even three consecutive birdies to end his round could get Horschel near Schauffele's total, with the former FedEx Cup winner finishing tied second alongside good friend, Justin Rose.
"Yeah. It's what's in my DNA. I'm going to always fight, always going to battle until the end," stated Horschel, "I was awarded with three birdies there at the end to finish tied second with a good friend, Justin Rose".
In regards to the winner, Schauffele put on an incredible display at Royal Troon, as a blemish free six-under round of 65 handed him a second Major of 2024. Speaking about his fellow countryman, Horschel had nothing but praise for the 30-year-old, claiming "he deserves to hold that Claret Jug right now".
"I played with Xander in the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, the week before Erin Hills. I think I played with him on Saturday or Sunday, he had just qualified for the US Open, and I walked off the golf course after playing 18 holes with him, and I said, this kid is going to be really good," revealed Horschel.
"I was really impressed with his game at that time. To see him improve, to see him grind and work hard and do everything the right way and have that attitude of trying to do everything you can to get better day in and day out, he deserves everything that he's gotten this year and what he's going to get in the future".
