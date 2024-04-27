Billy Horschel Blames LIV Golf Supporters For Ongoing Divisiveness In Men's Pro Golf
Billy Horschel suggested that LIV Golf supporters are partially to blame for the current state of men's professional golf
Billy Horschel has claimed that some LIV Golf supporters are partially to blame for the ongoing divisiveness in men's professional golf.
Horschel returned to the winner's circle at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship, but his eighth PGA Tour victory comes at a time of great flux for the sport.
Despite it being ten months since the shock framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings revealed that talks between the game's power brokers have still to begin.
With television ratings continuing to slump, a deal to end golf's divisive civil war and bring all the best players back together can't come soon enough for many, including, most notably, World No.2 Rory McIlroy.
Others, such as Jordan Spieth, have suggested that the Tour's recent $3bn deal with Strategic Sports has lessened the need for PIF investment and LIV stars returning to the Tour. Speaking on Barstool's Foreplay pod, Horschel admitted he could understand both sides.
"I straddle the line on that," he said. "I agree with Rory that if we're going to get a deal with PIF, then we need those guys to be a part of the PGA Tour, because that's going to instantaneously increase the value or at least the perception of the value of the PGA Tour.
"But I also understand the Jordan side and I'm okay if we have two competing tours. Competition is a great thing. It makes both have to improve and do things to get better and I believe that the PGA Tour product will always win out because I believe our product is better than anything that can come forth."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Does the PGA Tour need LIV players to come back? pic.twitter.com/etpCL6x6Y4April 26, 2024
Horschel, however, went further and suggested that some LIV supporters were to blame for the hostile atmosphere that surrounds the sport.
"My thing is that if we don't get a deal with PIF, then we need to stop this bickering, this little back and forth," he said. "You know, I think that's what's turning off a lot of these fans a little bit, just the bickering between both sides.
"I'm going to get shot for this a little bit but on the PGA Tour side some of the bickering has gone away, but I think on their side they're still taking shots here and there and I'm not saying the players are taking shots but some of the supporters of the LIV Tour are taking shots.
"It just needs to go away. I'm not saying that there is not still some nastiness from the PGA Tour's supporters towards LIV but that all needs to stop because that's not beneficial to the game of golf and the growth of the game of golf."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Report: LIV Golf League Signs Partnership With Golf Australia
The deal with LIV Golf is expected to go towards funding Golf Australia’s junior program
By Ben Fleming Published
-
What Clothing Does Anthony Kim Wear?
Kim announced his return to men's professional golf in February 2024, with the American donning Extracurricular apparel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Three
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage, with a host of other big names in contention too
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'He Loves Looking At Excel Spreadsheets, And I Like Playing Video Games' - Fitzpatrick Brothers Looking To Find Common Ground At Zurich Classic
The two brothers will tee it up again in the team event in New Orleans but don't have as much in common as one might expect
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I Think I Can Be Helpful’ – Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Potential Return To PGA Tour Policy Board
The four-time Major winner resigned from the board six months ago, but with the game still fractured, he could be about to return
By Mike Hall Published
-
From Ryder Cuppers To A Tour Player And His Caddie's Dad - The 6 Most Intriguing Pairings At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
80 teams are set to do battle at TPC Louisiana - and here are six of the most eye-catching
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
YouTube Star George Bryan Comes Within Inches Of PGA Tour Start At Qualifying Event
The YouTube star appeared set for a place at the Myrtle Beach Classic, but a near miss on the 18th left him in a playoff, which Matt Atkins won
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published