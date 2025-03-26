‘Give The Lad A Break. He’s A Very Good Caddie. Harry, Don’t Read The S****’ - Billy Foster On Critics Of Rory McIlroy’s Caddie
The experienced looper has spoken out and defended McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, with Foster claiming the 'criticism is not fair at all'
Rory McIlroy has started 2025 in a big way, with the four-time Major winner already securing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship.
The victories have laid down a marker to the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, with McIlroy's wins also quietening down those who questioned him for keeping caddie, Harry Diamond, on the bag following his US Open heartbreak last summer.
Missing out on a Major victory after being two shots clear with a handful of holes to play, some questioned the decision-making at Pinehurst No.2, while recently PGA Tour player, Nick O'Hern, claimed that McIlroy should replace Diamond with experienced looper, Billy Foster.
Speaking on his Talk Birdie To Me podcast, O'Hern stated: "Something that happened last week, Billy Foster split with Matt Fitzpatrick. That’s a big open door and I’m sure there’s a lot of big players vying to get Billy on their bag.
"Now, Harry, who caddies for Rory and, as we know, is one of his best mates and he does a very good job. However, in those crucial clutch moments, that’s when you need someone who’s got the experience, who’s got the answer for the game, the feel that can sense it."
However, speaking to Prime Casino Foster, who recently parted ways with Fitzpatrick, stated that “the criticism (of Harry Diamond) is not fair at all."
He went on to add: "It makes me laugh really at the people getting on his back. He has just won two Signature Events and The Players Championship, in four starts and they’re still on his back.
“Give the lad a break. He’s a very good caddie. Harry, don't read the s***e. That's simple as. Because it is s***e. Somebody's opinion that is not educated, I think it's wrong. I'd leave Harry alone. Rory's playing better than anybody this year and they're still giving the caddy flack. It's out of order...
"He does everything right, he just needs to be left alone and left to get on with it. He does a really good job. I can only see the relationship getting stronger and stronger. He's caddied for him for a number of years now.
“Listen, we all make mistakes out there and you learn from them. You move on and that's it. You can only have one mind and that's about concentrating on the tournament.
"Use the newspapers as fish and chip paper. Just prepare and do your best for the tournament you're involved in. You can't look back. You've got to move forward."
‘I find it staggering if Rory doesn’t win a Major this year’
Given his strong start to 2025, the thought of McIlroy finally lifting a Major after an 11-year drought has entered the fray once again, with the four-time Major winner a strong favorite to claim one of the four championships.
Believing that the heartbreak of the US Open has made him "into a different animal," Foster is one of those who thinks McIlroy will be a Major winner in 2025, claiming that "he's maturing and looks mentally stronger."
Speaking about the upcoming year, Foster predicts "a really, really big season” for the 35-year-old, adding “I find it staggering if Rory doesn't win a Major this year.
"Obviously it’s only one month out of 11 this year but I think he’s playing so well. To think he won’t win at least one Major this year, that would be amazing.
“Rory is up there as the best player in the world again this year. He is in the official world ranking points this year too, he's earned the most points so far, so he's obviously the hottest player in the world right now.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
