Biggest Turnaround In Golf? DP World Tour Pro Follows 81 With 19-Shot Swing And Course Record In India

After a shocking opening round of 81 at the Hero Indian Open, Espen Koftad switched his flights to leave early - but then broke the course record with a brilliant 62 changing his weekend plans yet again.

The Norwegian was rightly down in the dumps after shooting nine over in the first round at DLF Golf & Country Club in Delhi - where he carded five bogeys, a double and a triple.

Golf being golf though, we know anything can happen on any given day, as Sebastian Soderberg proved with his rollercoaster first round and Koftad backed up with an epic round of golf on Friday.

After just one birdie on Thursday, Koftad hit nine of them on Friday along with an eagle to set the new course record with 10-under round of 62 - beating Shubhankar Sharma's previous best of 64.

That 19-shot improvement must be up there with the biggest turnarounds we've even seen in professional golf - with Koftad picking up eight shots on two holes alone from Thursday to Friday.

Koftad eagled the par-five eighth on Friday after making a double-bogey seven on Thursday, while he turned a triple-bogey eight on the final hole into a birdie four in his second round.

Not many players will shoot a course record 62 and still even be in sight of the cut line, but at one under for the tournament Koftad is set to make the weekend right on the number as the second round ended early due to the weather.

"I'm still shaking a little bit, today was just unbelievable, just everything came off," Kofstad said after his round.

"I holed so many putts. I've no idea how many feet I've holed, but it's been quite the day.

"I've been working a lot on the range lately and I've been feeling like I'm very off coming back from injury.

"Everything's been feeling horrible for the longest time, and yesterday just everything went wrong.

"And then this morning it felt really nice and suddenly the birdies just started rolling in when I started playing."

And while the stunning turnaround is great news for Koftad on the course, it's upset his travel plans for the second time this week.

"I changed my flights last night to go home tomorrow, so I'm going to have to change them again!"