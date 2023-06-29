Betfred British Masters Live Stream: How To Watch The DP World Tour Event

How To Watch The British Masters Live Stream 2023

The British Masters has been won by some of the greats of the game. But it has also thrown up some surprise winners, not least two years ago when a 48-year-old Richard Bland won for this first time on tour at his 478th attempt. But this week is not just about who wins – the top three finishers not already qualified for The Open Championship will receive invites to Royal Liverpool.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a British Masters live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

The DP World Tour makes its first visit this season to Britain, for one of its oldest events, the British Masters. First run in 1946, this tournament was originally known as the Dunlop Masters.

The 2009 event was cancelled through lack of sponsorship and the tournament did not return until 2015, now hosted by a leading English player. Five different English courses were used in six years, but the event has now settled down at the Belfry. The first two tournaments here were hosted by Danny Willett, but Sir Nick Faldo has taken over hosting duties until 2026.

The British Masters made television history in 1967 when Tony Jacklin made the first live televised hole in one, at Royal St George’s 16th. Jacklin went on to win that 1967 British Masters, and won again in 1973, at St Pierre.

Justin Rose will be aiming to join the likes of Jacklin, Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Bobby Locke, Greg Norman, Bernard Gallacher and Peter Thomson in winning two British Masters. Rose, a British Masters host in 2018 at Walton Heath and a winner in 2022 at Woburn, has won this season on the PGA Tour, at Pebble Beach.

The defending champion is Thorbjorn Olesen, who in the final round last year in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,00 drained a 28-foot eagle putt on 17 and 36ft birdie one on 18 to win by a shot.

Australian Min Woo Lee, who came tied 5th in the US Open, will also be teeing it up on the Brabazon course at the Belfry.

UK TV Schedule - Watch The Betfred British Masters live stream

Thursday, June 29: 1pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, June 30: 1pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 1: Noon-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 2: Noon-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

US TV Schedule - Watch Betfred British Masters live stream

All times EST

Thursday, June 29: 8am-noon (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 30: 8am-noon (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 1: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, July 2: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action from the British Masters. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

Australia TV Schedule - Watch Betfred British Masters live stream

All times AEST

Thursday, June 29: 10pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, June 30: 10pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 1: 11pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 2: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from The Belfry here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Betfred British Masters tee times and pairings: Round 1

Selected tee times (in PDT/EST/BST/AEST) and the tee on whch they start.

12.10am/3.10am/8.10am/5.10pm Connor Syme, Callum Shinwin, Jorge Campillo (10)

Connor Syme, Callum Shinwin, Jorge Campillo (10) 12.20am/3.20am/8.20am/5.10pm Sebastian Soderberg, Jamie Donaldson, Sean Crocker (1)

Sebastian Soderberg, Jamie Donaldson, Sean Crocker (1) 12.20am/3.20am/8.20am/5.20pm Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul, Edoardo Molinari (10)

Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul, Edoardo Molinari (10) 12.30am/3.30am/8.30am/5.30pm Tom McKibbin, Justin Rose, Thriston Lawrence (10)

Tom McKibbin, Justin Rose, Thriston Lawrence (10) 12.40am/3.40am/8.40am/5.40pm Maximilian Kieffer, Joost Luiten, Jordan Smith (10)

Maximilian Kieffer, Joost Luiten, Jordan Smith (10) 5.20am/8.20am/1.20pm/10.20pm Dale Whitnell,Robert MacIntyre, Nicolas Colsaerts (1)

Dale Whitnell,Robert MacIntyre, Nicolas Colsaerts (1) 5.30am/8.30am/1.30pm/10.30pm Thorbjørn Olesen, Victor Perez, Min Woo Lee (1)

Thorbjørn Olesen, Victor Perez, Min Woo Lee (1) 5.40am/8.40am/1.40pm/10.40pm Romain Langasque, Marcel Siem, Antoine Rozner (1)

Romain Langasque, Marcel Siem, Antoine Rozner (1) 5.50am/8.50am/1.50pm/10.50pm Julien Brun, Guido Migliozzi, Alexander Bjork (1)

