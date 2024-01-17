Two-Time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer Says 2024 Augusta National Appearance Will Be His Last

Over 40 years since Bernhard Langer first graced The Masters, the 66-year-old has announced that the 2024 edition will be his last appearance at the Major.

The news came via the official PGA Tour Champions X account with a message reading: “The end of an era at Augusta. 2-time Masters champion @BernhardLanger6 announces this year will be his final Masters.

The end of an era at Augusta. 2-time Masters champion @BernhardLanger6 announces this year will be his final Masters. pic.twitter.com/orxRvgvNlrJanuary 17, 2024 See more

The German’s first appearance came way back in 1982, when he missed the cut, but no one could have known at that point the impact he would make at the tournament.

Three years later, he claimed the Green Jacket, and in 1993 he won again at Augusta National, while he has achieved seven other top-10 finishes at the tournament from his 40 appearances.

Bernhard Langer won the first of his two Masters titles in 1985 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Langer has remained hugely competitive even as the years have advanced. In 2020, he became the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters at the age of 63.

That year, he famously even outscored big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on the way to finishing at T29 and three-under for the tournament. Langer completed his round in 73 compared to DeChambeau's 71. That was despite the younger player entering the tournament with a driving distance around 60 yards longer than Langer.

Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour Champions, last year he drew level with Hale Irwin’s record of 45th wins on the circuit with victory at the Chubb Classic. Five months later, he won the US Senior Open to take him past Irwin, securing his 12th senior Major title in the process. He then capped an extraordinary year with his fifth victory at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Jason, in December.

While Langer missed the cut at last year’s Augusta National event, his presence was still notable for the fact he was the oldest competitor in the field. Even then, he only finished three shots adrift of the score needed to take him to the weekend, suggesting he still had something to offer.

Bernhard Langer was the oldest player at the 2023 edition of The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given his competitive nature, Langer will be hoping that he can prove that point at this year’s event, where, at the very least, he will be looking to out himself in with a chance of reclaiming the honour of becoming the oldest player to make the cut at the event after Fred Couples surpassed his record in 2023.

It’s not just The Masters that Langer has chosen to bow out of in 2024. In July, he will make his final DP World Tour appearance at the BMW International Open in his homeland.

While Langer will have his Masters swansong at the 2024 tournament, for another former champion, an appearance appears less certain. Earlier, it was revealed that 2009 champion Angel Cabrera is not listed in the Masters field after his prison release, with visa issues appearing to leave his presence in doubt.