'Being On Tour Has Cost Me $50K' Says DP World Tour Pro Who Hasn't Made A Cut In 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to experience on Tour there aren't too many players with more than Scott Hend. The 48-year-old Aussie is a three-time European Tour winner, a 10-time Asian Tour winner and even a former PGA Tour player who topped the driving distance charts in the mid-2000s.

Turning professional in 1997, Hendy has been through the good and the bad times, with the Aussie recently stating that he has lost $50,000 this year alone with nine missed cuts from nine starts to show for it.

Some un useful info for the Golf Fans out there.... So far in 2022 I've missed 9 from 9 cuts and haven't made a cent.... I've been on the road playing since 17th Jan. I have burnt through approx $50k usd. This is Pro Golf people and I love it. Better times coming soon. #golflife pic.twitter.com/erx5DyqMKNApril 1, 2022 See more

In a tweet released by Hend, the Aussie writes: "Some un useful info for the Golf Fans out there.... So far in 2022 I've missed 9 from 9 cuts and haven't made a cent.... I've been on the road playing since 17th Jan. I have burnt through approx $50k usd. This is Pro Golf people and I love it. Better times coming soon. #golflife"

Along with the tweet, the three-time European Tour winner added that the $50k doesn't include all his funds at home, with Hend going on to say that a Tour professional will usually hope to make enough money from sponsorship deals with different companies to cover their expenses for the year.

Hendy may be a Tour veteran of 25 years, but burning $50,000 in a matter of months will still sting! However, it does display the brutal and pressurised nature of Tour life, with many Tour professionals needing to pick up decent placings to just break even.

The last event Hend placed at was the Laguna Phuket Championship at the end of 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was the case with American, Danielle Kang, who recently revealed that, despite making $6,000 in one tournament, she still didn't break even for the week.

Speaking at The Chevron Championship, Kang explained that: "I'm lucky enough to not worry about some of the cash prizes and things like that. I understand sometimes when people look at how much money we make they get thrown off about you're making extra amounts and you're making this much and you're just complaining.

"Let's kind of look at it from a broader perspective. I'm one player. How about the average tour players? I made $6,000 last week, made the cut; I didn't break even last week. That's me budgeting. I have to drive, rent a car, get a hotel room. Luckily enough for me I'm sponsored by BMW that provides the car for me. That saves like $500, $1000 etc.

"We have to think about all these things. So for us, when companies step up and give us an opportunity to make a living, make the tour better and broader and for players to compete and to be an actual job, it's nice to see that."