'Be Mad At Your Agent' - Former Tour Caddie On LIV Players' World Rankings Dilemma
John Wood, a former caddie turned analyst, has called out LIV players' agents as golf's civil war rumbles on
Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood has picked apart the argument that LIV Golf players should be allowed to feature in events on the traditional circuits "at their leisure", while the Saudi-funded series remains a closed shop.
Wood, who now works as an on-course analyst for Golf Channel having previously caddied for Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan and Mark Calcavecchia among others, has been a vocal critic of the upstart venture fronted by Greg Norman, and has turned his ire towards LIV players' agents as golf's civil war rumbles on.
LIV GOLFERS want the right to play in PGA TOUR events at their leisure. Is Liv gonna open the doors to PGA tour players in their events when they choose to? No,because there are only 48 guys. In response to world ranking points?You knew the deal going in. Be mad at your agent.September 29, 2022
"LIV GOLFERS want the right to play in PGA TOUR events at their leisure," Wood tweeted. "Is LIV gonna open the doors to PGA tour players in their events when they choose to? No, because there are only 48 guys. In response to world ranking points? You knew the deal going in. Be mad at your agent."
Wood's comments come in the wake of LIV's ongoing attempt to gain recognition from the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Norman has expressed his frustration at the situation and has repeatedly said the rankings will become redundant if LIV's application isn't accepted soon.
In response, the likes of Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have echoed Wood's sentiments, citing the process that must be followed and the criteria that must be met per the OWGR's written regulations before a final decision can be made.
Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, McIlroy also said he hopes there will be an end to the conflict that's "ripping the game of golf apart". However, such a resolution looks unlikely, with both Jay Monahan and Norman insisting they have no desire to enter into discussions, especially with the battle for supremacy in the men's game set to hit the courts.
