Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The penultimate women's Major of the 2024 season offers up its highest-ever prize purse - almost double what it was in 2019
In a year of record-breaking purses throughout the women's game, the Amundi Evian Championship is the latest Major to offer a historic prize money payout to its competitors.
The Chevron Championship, the US Women's Open, and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship all opted to add various amounts to its respective event's overall purse this season, with the only continental Europe-based Major in either the men's or women's game deciding to follow suit.
In 2023, as Celine Boutier became the first French woman ever to win her home event, the total payout added up to $6.5 million. However, in 2024, that has rocketed up to $8 million - with a share of $1.2 million for the champion.
Less than five years ago, the overall prize purse was nearly half that, with $4.1 million overall and $615,000 for Jin-young Ko - the 2019 winner.
After earning Major status as recently as 2013, this will be just the third time in the championship's history that the triumphant golfer has taken home a seven-figure sum. In its first season as a Major, when Suzann Pettersen defeated a then-amateur Lydia Ko, the Evian championship's total prize purse was $3.25 million - $487,500 of which was presented to the Norwegian.
Franck Riboud, chairman of the Amundi Evian Championship, said it was "a beautiful symbol for the tournament's 30th anniversary to announce this significant increase" in prize money.
He said: “Since our creation, our ambition has been to develop women's sport and to give ever greater resources to the champions who represent it.
"Today, thanks to the support of the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, the involvement of our loyal Sponsors Club and the exposure provided by the international media, the Amundi Evian Championship is more than ever part of the very exclusive circle of major women's golf events.
"It's a source of immense pride for all those who have contributed and continue to contribute to its success.”
With specific figures not available until after the tournament, below is the approximate prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship based on the LPGA Tour's standard percentages.
Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,200,000
|2nd
|$754,400
|3rd
|$547,200
|4th
|$423,200
|5th
|$340,800
|6th
|$279,200
|7th
|$233,600
|8th
|$204,800
|9th
|$184,000
|10th
|$167,200
|11th
|$155,200
|12th
|$144,800
|13th
|$135,200
|14th
|$127,200
|15th
|$120,000
|16th
|$112,800
|17th
|$107,200
|18th
|$102,400
|19th
|$98,400
|20th
|$95,200
|21st
|$92,000
|22nd
|$88,800
|23rd
|$84,800
|24th
|$81,600
|25th
|$79,200
|26th
|$76,000
|27th
|$72,800
|28th
|$70,400
|29th
|$67,200
|30th
|$64,800
|31st
|$62,400
|32nd
|$60,000
|33rd
|$57,600
|34th
|$55,200
|35th
|$52,800
|36th
|$51,200
|37th
|$48,800
|38th
|$46,400
|39th
|$44,800
|40th
|$43,200
|41st
|$41,600
|42nd
|$40,000
|43rd
|$38,400
|44th
|$36,000
|45th
|$35,200
|46th
|$33,600
|47th
|$32,800
|48th
|$31,200
|49th
|$30,400
|50th
|$28,800
|51st
|$28,000
|52nd
|$27,200
|53rd
|$26,400
|54th
|$25,600
|55th
|$24,800
|56th
|$24,000
|57th
|$23,200
|58th
|$22,400
|59th
|$21,600
|60th
|$20,800
|61st
|$20,000
|62nd
|$19,200
|63rd
|$18,400
|64th
|$17,600
|65th
|$16,800
