Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The penultimate women's Major of the 2024 season offers up its highest-ever prize purse - almost double what it was in 2019

Celine Boutier holds the 2023 Evian Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

In a year of record-breaking purses throughout the women's game, the Amundi Evian Championship is the latest Major to offer a historic prize money payout to its competitors.

The Chevron Championship, the US Women's Open, and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship all opted to add various amounts to its respective event's overall purse this season, with the only continental Europe-based Major in either the men's or women's game deciding to follow suit.

In 2023, as Celine Boutier became the first French woman ever to win her home event, the total payout added up to $6.5 million. However, in 2024, that has rocketed up to $8 million - with a share of $1.2 million for the champion.

Less than five years ago, the overall prize purse was nearly half that, with $4.1 million overall and $615,000 for Jin-young Ko - the 2019 winner.

After earning Major status as recently as 2013, this will be just the third time in the championship's history that the triumphant golfer has taken home a seven-figure sum. In its first season as a Major, when Suzann Pettersen defeated a then-amateur Lydia Ko, the Evian championship's total prize purse was $3.25 million - $487,500 of which was presented to the Norwegian.

Suzann Pettersen holds up the Norwegian flag and the 2013 Evian Championship trophy

Suzann Pettersen holds up the Norwegian flag and the 2013 Evian Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Franck Riboud, chairman of the Amundi Evian Championship, said it was "a beautiful symbol for the tournament's 30th anniversary to announce this significant increase" in prize money.

He said: “Since our creation, our ambition has been to develop women's sport and to give ever greater resources to the champions who represent it.

"Today, thanks to the support of the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, the involvement of our loyal Sponsors Club and the exposure provided by the international media, the Amundi Evian Championship is more than ever part of the very exclusive circle of major women's golf events.

"It's a source of immense pride for all those who have contributed and continue to contribute to its success.”

With specific figures not available until after the tournament, below is the approximate prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship based on the LPGA Tour's standard percentages.

The 18th green at Evian Resort Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,200,000
2nd$754,400
3rd$547,200
4th$423,200
5th$340,800
6th$279,200
7th$233,600
8th$204,800
9th$184,000
10th$167,200
11th$155,200
12th$144,800
13th$135,200
14th$127,200
15th$120,000
16th$112,800
17th$107,200
18th$102,400
19th$98,400
20th$95,200
21st$92,000
22nd$88,800
23rd$84,800
24th$81,600
25th$79,200
26th$76,000
27th$72,800
28th$70,400
29th$67,200
30th$64,800
31st$62,400
32nd$60,000
33rd$57,600
34th$55,200
35th$52,800
36th$51,200
37th$48,800
38th$46,400
39th$44,800
40th$43,200
41st$41,600
42nd$40,000
43rd$38,400
44th$36,000
45th$35,200
46th$33,600
47th$32,800
48th$31,200
49th$30,400
50th$28,800
51st$28,000
52nd$27,200
53rd$26,400
54th$25,600
55th$24,800
56th$24,000
57th$23,200
58th$22,400
59th$21,600
60th$20,800
61st$20,000
62nd$19,200
63rd$18,400
64th$17,600
65th$16,800
Topics
Women's Golf
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸