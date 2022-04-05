Augusta National Evacuated Due To Thunderstorms
Patrons and golfers were taken off site at 10.55am local time due to thunderstorms in the Augusta area
Augusta National was forced to evacuate patrons from the grounds on Tuesday at The Masters due to thunderstorms in the area.
The grounds were evacuated at 10.55am local time, with everyone being taken off of the golf course. It means the world's best players have a rest day, or afternoon at least, whilst the unlucky patrons with tickets for Tuesday will be guaranteed tickets for next year's Tuesday practice round.
Some players managed to get in nine holes early this morning but the majority of the field have had their preparations severely disrupted ahead of the Masters first round tee times on Thursday. The Masters weather forecast shows a possibility for thunderstorms on Wednesday, too, so players and patrons could face further disruption. The forecast shows the tournament days to be dry barring a 40% chance of early morning showers on Thursday.
"Due to inclement weather conditions and safety concerns, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play and, subsequently, evacuate the grounds at 10.55am ET for Tuesday's (April 5) Practice Round," Augusta National said in a statement. "The current forecast will not permit the reopening of the grounds.
"Purchasers of Tuesday Practice Round tickets will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase the same Practice Rounds tickets in 2023. More information will be shared with Ticket Holders of record in May.
"The safety of everyone at Augusta National was the determining factor in the decision to suspend Tuesday's Practice Round and evacuate the grounds," said Fred S. Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. "We share in the disappointment of our patrons, though we look forward to welcoming them back next year."
