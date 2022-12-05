Asian Tour Player Qualifies For LIV Golf League

It was a day to remember for three players on the Asian Tour as Sihwan Kim claimed top spot in the Asian Order of Merit, Sarit Suwannarut won the Indonesian Masters after beating Anirban Lahiri by four shots, and Scott Vincent secured a spot in the LIV Golf League (opens in new tab) after finishing top of the International Series Order of Merit.

There was a lot up for grabs in Indonesia and, after finishing in a tie for 10th, it was the Zimbabwean who finished top of the International Series Order of Merit, securing a spot in the expanded LIV Golf League for 2023. (opens in new tab)

Vincent has appeared in multiple LIV events throughout 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final event of the tournament, the entire top 10 of the International Series Order of Merit rankings were still in with a shout of securing the top spot, with the eventual winner, Vincent, joining the likes of Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith in the expanded series, which sees LIV Golf go to Mexico, Australia and Valderrama in Spain. (opens in new tab)

“It feels pretty special to win the International Series Order of Merit. It was not something that was on my radar earlier this year. Now that it is a reality, it’s unreal.

"Getting a taste of LIV this year, you want to go back. You want to compete against the best in the world. The fact that I get to do that now, it’s really cool, and I look forward to the challenge.”

Greg Norman and LIV Golf recently announced a 14-event schedule for 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from LIV Golf, it was Suwannarut who claimed the final event of the Asian Tour season, as he shot a four-under round on the final day to end the tournament with a four shot victory over Lahiri.

There was also success for Kim who, after earning over $600,000, topped the final Asian Tour Order of Merit standings. The American finished ahead of Bio Kim in second place, who earned just shy of $600,000.