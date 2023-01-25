Arccos Golf Reveals New Features And Platform Extensions For 2023
What's new with Arccos for 2023? Take a look below...
Arccos Golf – the pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for golf – has announced a series of product innovations and platform extensions as it continues to leverage the power of its unrivalled and largest on-course dataset that now includes 700 billion data points and more than 625 million shots taken by Arccos users during over 13.5 million rounds.
Geared to help golfers and golf businesses harness the power of data to perform their best, Arccos releases for Q1 2023 will include:
- On-Course Data API – allows companies of all sizes to build products and services that leverage on-course data for any player in the Arccos ecosystem (SSO authentication process), with notable application to instruction, fitting, ecommerce, media & travel
- Launch Monitor Data Capture – phase 1 of Arccos’ work to combine on-course & off-course data allows players to simply & easily enter session parameters plus 8 key characteristics that help fuel Arccos’ A.I., including “smart carry” distances
- A.I. Rangefinder with Enhanced Personalization – leverage weather, slope & launch monitor data inputs to provide even more accurate yardages to any point on the course, including new “smart carry” distances and club recommendations
- New Arccos for Apple Watch – in addition to A.I. rangefinder and caddie for club recommendations it now allows Arccos users with Apple Watch to start and play a round without the need to access their iPhone (optimized for Series 5 and newer)
“We remain focused on developing products and services that help our rapidly growing membership play smarter and shoot lower scores, and providing our partners with access to the type of rich, contextualized data that fuels their R&D processes,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product.
“We’re now recording millions of shots every week, plus billions of data points that surround those events. This allows us to really lean into our data science and A.I. work to build some pretty amazing things,” he added.
News of these latest developments follows the recent announcement of a new partnership with Srixon and Cleveland Golf, which joined PING, TaylorMade and Cobra in providing customers with access to a free set of Smart Sensors and free 45-day trial of the award-winning Arccos Caddie platform.
Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and personalized Strokes Gained analytics for every game facet and each club in your bag. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth.
These innovations helped new Arccos members who played at least 10 rounds lowered their handicap index by an average of 5.71 strokes in their first year of membership.
