Saudi Ladies International To Offer Equal Prize Money To Men After Huge Boost

The Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will see an eye-catching five-fold increase in prize purse from $1m to $5m for next year’s tournament.

The boost means the tournament will have parity with the money on offer in the men’s PIF Saudi International, with $750,000 awarded to the winner.

The news is part of a renewed agreement between the LET and Saudi Golf, and CEO of the LET, Alexandra Armas, outlined the huge significance of the increase as the profile of the women’s game grows. She said: “The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our Tour, and for women’s sport globally. It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans and for players at the event and in the community."

Armas then explained she hoped it would encourage more women to take up the game, adding: “This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al Sorour was equally enthusiastic about the increase. He said: “After three successful years of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world’s best players and inspire home-grown talents.

"It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Golf Saudi is not only committed to providing life-changing prize funds for female golfers but also continuing to encourage females to get involved in the game of golf throughout the Kingdom."

For the fourth consecutive year, the tournament will be held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, with the action taking place between 16 and 19 February. The field will comprise 120 players from the LET, the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and sponsor invitations.

The 2022 tournament, which took place in March, saw Georgia Hall cruise to the title by five shots ahead of Johanna Gustavsson and Kristyna Napoleaova.