Anna Nordqvist Announced As 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain

After two stints as vice-captain, Nordqvist is set to step up the captaincy role for 2026, with the team event taking place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands

Anna Nordqvist holds the Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Anna Nordqvist is one of the most experienced players in Solheim Cup history and, on Monday, it was revealed that the Swede will be captain for the European side in 2026.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

A nine-time Solheim Cup player, Nordqvist was a vice-captain for the European side in 2023 and 2024, with the 37-year-old being part of five title winning teams.

Now, at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, Nordqvist will captain the European team as they look to win back the Solheim Cup following a 15.5 - 12.5 defeat to the hands of Team USA at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Anna Nordqvist plays a drive at the Solheim Cup

Nordqvist during the 2024 Solheim Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amassing three Major victories, as well as six LPGA Tour and four LET titles, Nordqvist plans to keep playing beyond the 2026 Solheim Cup, which takes place between 7 - 13th September.

Speaking about the captaincy announcement, Nordqvist, who has won 17 of her 35 Solheim Cup matches and halved three, stated: “I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain.

"Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago. The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European Captain at my tenth Solheim Cup!"

Although Europe have announced their captain, Team USA have yet to reveal who will lead their team into 2026. After regaining the trophy in 2024, Stacy Lewis didn't rule out a third term, but it has yet to be confirmed whether the 40-year-old will remain at the helm for next year.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸