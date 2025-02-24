Anna Nordqvist Announced As 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain
After two stints as vice-captain, Nordqvist is set to step up the captaincy role for 2026, with the team event taking place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands
Anna Nordqvist is one of the most experienced players in Solheim Cup history and, on Monday, it was revealed that the Swede will be captain for the European side in 2026.
A nine-time Solheim Cup player, Nordqvist was a vice-captain for the European side in 2023 and 2024, with the 37-year-old being part of five title winning teams.
Now, at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, Nordqvist will captain the European team as they look to win back the Solheim Cup following a 15.5 - 12.5 defeat to the hands of Team USA at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Amassing three Major victories, as well as six LPGA Tour and four LET titles, Nordqvist plans to keep playing beyond the 2026 Solheim Cup, which takes place between 7 - 13th September.
Speaking about the captaincy announcement, Nordqvist, who has won 17 of her 35 Solheim Cup matches and halved three, stated: “I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup Captain.
"Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago. The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European Captain at my tenth Solheim Cup!"
Although Europe have announced their captain, Team USA have yet to reveal who will lead their team into 2026. After regaining the trophy in 2024, Stacy Lewis didn't rule out a third term, but it has yet to be confirmed whether the 40-year-old will remain at the helm for next year.
