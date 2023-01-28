Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Makes Dubai Desert Classic Cut On Competitive Return

Back in November 2021, Andrew Beef Johnston suffered a thumb injury that would sideline him for over a year. Now, on his competitive return to action at the Dubai Desert Classic (opens in new tab), the Englishman fired a four-under-par second round to make the cut comfortably.

Originally, Beef was set to return at the Portugal Masters (opens in new tab) but, as he was still recovering from his injury, his return was pushed back to the tournament in Dubai. Following a first round of level-par, Beef carded six birdies and two bogeys to sit in a tie for 43rd and six back of leaders Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen.

Wow first one back and in for the weekend. I’ve had such a nice welcome back from @DPWorldTour all players, caddies,staff, everyone. It feels like I never was away. Thank you everyoneJanuary 28, 2023 See more

After his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic, which finishes on Monday because of heavy rain (opens in new tab), Beef tweeted: "Wow first one back and in for the weekend. I’ve had such a nice welcome back from @DPWorldTour all players, caddies, staff, everyone. It feels like I never was away. Thank you everyone."

A winner of the Open de Espana back in 2016, Beef has been out with a thumb injury since November 2021, with the Englishman stating on the Stirkers and Radar Podcast (opens in new tab) back in August that: "I've seen two specialists. No one seems to know exactly what it is, which is probably the worst thing about it. I'm basically trying to find a diagnosis to get back on the course."

Having dropped down to around 500th in the World Rankings, he added: "It's frustrating because I was really looking forward to this season, so to find out I'm probably not going to play this year has been pretty insane. It did put me in quite a dark place for a bit."

Beef in action during the Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being out with injury for 15 months, Beef has clearly been putting work in, as he released an image on his social media in which he showcased his weight loss journey and also hosted a new web show called 'BBQ Better with Beef,' as well as his own podcast alongside comedian and golfer, John Robins.

Although the main story of the Dubai Desert Classic has been the tense exchange between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab), which resulted in Reed reportedly tossing a tee in McIlroy's direction, it is great to see Beef back in action and competing over the weekend. Certainly he is one of the game's characters and let's hope the injury has fully disappeared as the DP World Tour season gets underway.