American Golf Announce George Blackshaw As New Brand Ambassador

American Golf (opens in new tab) has announced that it is partnering with rising golf star, George Blackshaw, to encourage participation within the sport without fear of barriers to play.

Blackshaw, who is an England right leg and right arm amputee golfer, was recently selected to play for England Golf in the Disability Nations Cup and will now play a part in American Golf’s official ‘Behind Every Golfer’ campaign.

A post shared by gblackshaw1 (@gblackshaw1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking about the partnership, Blackshaw stated: “I’ve always strongly believed that anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself, and I’m proud of how far I’ve already come in my golfing career. If I can inspire others - disabled or otherwise - to discover the joy of the game, I would consider that a great accomplishment.”

Earlier this year, the Englishman worked alongside LET winner and ambassador to American Golf, Carly Booth, with both behind Stromberg’s exclusive SS22 The Open Collection.

Now, Blackshaw will play an active role within American Golf’s marketing and social media campaigns to drive forward positive change within the industry, with Gary Favell, who is the CEO of American Golf saying: “We’re very happy to be welcoming George into American Golf’s rapidly growing family of ambassadors.

A post shared by gblackshaw1 (@gblackshaw1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“American Golf works incredibly hard to ensure that we, as a prominent retailer, are behind every golfer, regardless of age, gender, ability, or ethnicity. Teaming up with fantastic personalities such as George is so important in our mission to open up the game of golf and break down barriers to play," he added.