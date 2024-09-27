Amateur Star Secures Major Starts After Dominant US Mid-Amateur Victory

The US Mid-Amateur promised to be a thrilling event but, in the 36-hole final, Evan Beck never gave his opponent, Bobby Massa, a chance, as he produced the second largest victory in the tournament's history.

Having played college golf at Wake Forest, Beck lost the US Mid-Amateur final in 2023 against recognized amateur, Stewart Hagestad, with the 34-year-old out for payback a year on.

Racing into an 8-up lead after 18 holes, the job was all but done at the halfway stage, with the American able to play his way to victory over the final holes at Kinloch Golf Club.

The victory means that he has secured a spot at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, as well as the next two US Amateurs. What's more, Beck will also likely earn an invitation to the 2025 Masters, which starts in April.

"I'm playing probably the best golf of my life,” Beck stated after his 9&8 victory. "So maybe if I stuck with it (golf), I could have made some money. Happy with today, with this week, and it's really special to do it so close to home. Looking forward to what's next."

Massa (left) and Beck (right) shake hands following Beck's victory (Image credit: USGA)

At the time of victory, Beck was four-under for the 28-holes played and, just a year on from his 3&2 heartbreak, the American revealed that: "Last year was pretty brutal. It wasn't even really close. The score was close at the end, 3 and 2, but I was down 9 at one point. Like I said earlier, to be able to come back and make it to the finals again and come out on top is pretty sweet."

In regards to his opponent, Massa stated: "He (Beck) was very solid today. Great player. I definitely didn't put a lot of pressure on him. That maybe made it a little easier for him. I wish I would have given him a better run at it. But it is what it is. I didn't drive it good today. Also, the putter… I couldn't read the greens today. I was off by just a little bit. Kept under-reading them a little bit, then I started overreading them, kind of back and forth. Yeah, just wasn't my day.”