Alejandro Tosti Makes Hole-In-One On TPC Sawgrass 17th... Before Jumping Into The Lake
The PGA Tour pro took a dip in celebrating his hole-in-one during practice for this week's Players Championship
We know that plenty of golf balls go into the water on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass each year but this week a PGA Tour pro went in the lake.
Alejandro Tosti was playing a practice round on Wednesday afternoon when the Argentinian's wedge shot landed just past the pin and rolled back perfectly into the center of the cup on the iconic par 3...and he then proceeded to jump into the water.
The Korn Ferry Tour winner is known to be one of the tour's biggest characters and he showed his fun side on Wednesday after he ran to the edge of the water and appeared to be helped into the lake by a member of his team.
Watch the incredible shot (and hilarious celebration) below:
Watch Alejandro Tosti ace on TPC Sawgrass 17th (before jumping in the water)
Alejandro Tosti 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/ll8QFNO60FMarch 12, 2025
Practice round ACE (don’t mind the shaky camera) pic.twitter.com/CAtJWmgdglMarch 12, 2025
Tosti, who currently ranks 200th in the world, makes his debut at The Players Championship this week.
Incredibly, he wasn't the only man to ace the 17th on Wednesday as Collin Morikawa's caddie JJ Jakovac also made a hole-in-one in the annual Wednesday caddie competition.
Each year, the caddies have a nearest-the-pin tournament on the final practice day and Jakovac's effort was simply unbeatable...
WOW!Collin Morikawa's caddie JJ Jakovac aces the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in the annual caddie competition 😅👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nPRrhCOiw5March 12, 2025
And there was more drama to come on the 17th later in the afternoon during the Creator Classic, where Barstool Sports' Trent Ryan found the water four times before making an 11.
Ryan finished the eight-hole event 10-11 to sign for a 29-over-par total, which unsurprisingly left him bottom of the 10-player leaderboard.
Grant Horvat took the title after beating George Bryan and No Laying Up's Soly in a playoff on 17, where Horvat made a brilliant birdie putt to seal the victory.
