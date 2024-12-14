Adam Sandler Hints At Jack Nicklaus Appearance In Happy Gilmore 2 Movie

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that, almost 30 years after the 1996 original, Happy Gilmore 2 was on the way.

Since then, various nuggets of information have been revealed about the comedy sequel, in which Adam Sandler plays a failed hockey player turned golfer.

Filming began in September, and a month later, two-time Major winner John Daly revealed that he has a role in the Netflix movie. We also know the protagonist's old nemesis, Shooter McGavin - played by Christopher McDonald - will return, as will Gilmore's love interest Virginia Venit - played by Julie Bowen.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

Now, Sandler has appeared on The Dan Patrick Show where he confirmed that he had shot a scene with 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus, among other golfers.

Sandler spoke to Patrick, who also appears in the sequel, after filming on the project wrapped up on 6 December, and he had nothing but warm words about his experience working with Nicklaus.

He said: “Jack Nicklaus – he came by for a couple of days. All these great golfers came by and they did a great scene and we all hung out. He was amazing and he hung out with us, and his wife was awesome. In the scene I sit next to Jack so I got to talk to him and he was so nice to me, man.”

Adam Sandler on the Dan Patrick Show Full Interview | 12/6/24 - YouTube Watch On

Sandler also explained that speaking to Nicklaus on the phone in the weeks leading up to the shoot had made a big impact on him. He continued: “I talked to him on the phone and a couple of weeks before we shot and it reminded me of growing up so much and what he meant to my dad and what he meant to the whole world. I think the only other voice on the phone that would make me feel what I’m feeling was Johnny Carson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It just kinda felt like he just calms you down. Everything he had to say was so sweet and calm. He felt like, I better listen to this man because he just knows everything."

When Daly confirmed he was making a cameo in the film, he also suggested it could be released as early as March or April next year. Patrick put it to Sandler that it could be released around that time to coincide with The Masters, but the actor said he thinks it’s coming next summer, explaining: “It’s not coming out then. I don’t know 100% by I think about July.”

Sandler also hinted that another cameo appearance will come from rapper Eminem. Benny Safdie, who co-directed 2019 movie Uncut Gems, which starred Sandler, will also make an appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandler had previously outlined the skeleton of the sequel’s plot, saying the movie “picks up from an older guy who’s played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, he’s different. He’s a bit of a mess when you meet Happy. And then we try to get his life cooking again.”

Per Golf.com, most of the on-course filming took place at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster.